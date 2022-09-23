MT. IRON — The Grand Rapids High School football team scored early and often Friday night as it completely dismantled the Hibbing Bluejackets 63-0 in action at Mountain Iron.
The game was played in Mt. Iron because Cheever Field in Hibbing is under remodeling and was not available for use.
The onslaught started right from the start as the Thunderhawks scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 28-0. Scoring for Grand Rapids in the quarter were Owen Glenn on a five-yard run, Aiden Chandler on a 25-yard run, Jake Troumbly on a three-yard run, and Benjamin Harker on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Grand Rapids added four more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 56-0 advantage at the half. Scoring touchdowns in the quarter were Chris Hoover on a one-yard run, Ethan Florek on a 36-yard run, Jamin Froelich on a nine-yard run, and Preston Travica on a one-yard run. Chandler was good on six straight extra points in the half.
The entire second half was running time as the Thunderhawks were able to substitute liberally throughout the half, getting many players their first varsity minutes.
The lone score of the second half came on a 24-yard ramble by Douglas Jesperson.
The Grand Rapids defense unofficially held the Hibbing offense to well under 100 total yards in the game.
The Thunderhawks are now a perfect 4-0 on the season. It will be in action next Friday at 7 p.m. at home against North Branch.
Grand Rapids 28 28 6 0 — 63
Hibbing 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 6-yard run (Kick failed)
GR-Aiden Chandler 25-yard run (Ethan Florek run)
GR-Jake Troumbly 3-yard run (Chandler kick)
GR-Benjamin Harker fumble recovery in end zone (Chandler kick)
