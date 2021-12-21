CHISAGO LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team narrowly missed out on winning the Chisago Lakes Holiday Wrestling Tournament which was conducted on Dec. 17.
Goodhue led the 14-team field with 196 points followed closely by Grand Rapids with 193.5 points. They were followed by St. Croix Central 155, Pierz 146, Rogers 121, Woodbury 91, Stewartville 82, North Branch 64.5, St. Croix Falls 50, Chisago Lakes 46, Rush City/Braham 40, North St. Paul 30, Robbinsdale Armstrong 29, and Champlin Park 6.
Freshman Joey Seeley continued his strong early-season wrestling as he placed second at 106 pounds. Seeley lost to eighth grader Carter Young of Pierz by a 2-0 decision in the championship match. Jack Baker of North Branch was third in the division.
At 113 pounds, freshman Asher Brenden of the Thunderhawks was fourth. He lost to Maverick Kostrzak of St. Croix Central by major decision 9-0 and to Evan Pommier of North Branch by major decision 8-0. In third place match, he downed Mason Lund of Rogers by fall in 59 seconds.
Sophomore Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids was third at 120 pounds. He defeated Kody Fleck of St. Croix Falls by a 10-3 decision in the third place match. Senior Ryan Bortz of Goodhue defeated Liam Hennessy of Pierz for the championship in the division.
Sophomore Justin Jobe of the Thunderhawks finished third in the 126-pound division. He defeated Derek Stangl of Pierz in the third place match by fall in 5:21. Lucas Bortz of Goodhue defeated Max Ricks of Rogers for the division championship.
Connor Wakefield of Grand Rapids finished second in the 132-pound weight division. Wakefield, a senior, lost to Alex Braun of Woodbury by fall in 4:22 in the championship match. Chase Becker of Pierz was third.
At 138 pounds, freshman Tanner Morlan of the Thunderhawks was fourth. He lost to Chris Dietl of Rogers in the third place match by a close 5-4 decision. Jacob LeBlanc of Pierz defeated Andrew Novack of Chisago Lakes to win the division.
At 145 pounds, Philip Keenan of the Thunderhawks placed sixth. He lost to Avery Stutsman of North St. Paul by fall in 2:07 in the fifth place match. Trevor Radunz of Pierz defeated David Olson of St. Croix Central for the division championship.
Grand Rapids placed two wrestlers at 152 pounds. Senior Caydon Lehman was fourth as he lost to Noah Nusbaum of St. Croix Central 9-4 in the third place match. Freshman Austin Prebeck was fifth as he downed Frank Tomberlin of Pierz in the fifth place match by a 10-5 decision. Brad Little of Woodbury defeated Maddox O’Reilly of Goodhue for the division championship.
Junior Trevor Snetsinger of Grand Rapids was seventh in the 160-pound weight class. He stopped Heynek Ortiz of Champlin Park by a 13-4 major decision in the seventh place match. Makae O’Reilly of Goodhue downed Ty Cassidy of Rogers to win the division title.
At 170 pounds, junior Ripley Means of the Thunderhawks was third. He downed Spencer Sachi of North St. Paul by a 9-4 decision in the third place match.
Senior Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids placed second in the 182-pound division. He lost to Devin Wasley of St. Croix Central by fall in 3:06 in the title match. Carsyn O’Relilly of Goodhue was third.
Freshman Weston Danielson of the Thunderhawks was fourth in the 195-pound weight division. He lost to Mason Taxdahl of Goodhue in the third place match by fall in 3:05. Parker Shackleton of St. Croix Central downed Isaiah Brown of Rogers for the division title.
At 220 pounds, senior Tyler Theis of Grand Rapids was eighth as he lost to Ethan Imbach of Robbinsdale Armstrong in the seventh place match. Christian Sackett of Stewartville defeated Caleb Kurtti of Goodhue to win the title.
Grand Rapids placed two wrestlers in the 285-pound division. Freshman Clayton Danielson was third as he downed Joey Cronin of Robbinsdale Armstrong by fall in 1:27 in the third place match. Senior Mason Peterson was fifth as he stopped Isaiah Wright of Champlin Park in the fifth place match. Caden King of Stewartville downed Thomas Moesenthub of Woodbury in the championship match.
