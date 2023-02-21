GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of wrestling action from teams around the area. If results were not listed, then results were not available.
Section 7AA
In Cloquet, the Grand Rapids High School wrestling team made a bid for a section championship as it wrestled into the championship dual before losing to champion Mora 55-21.
The Thunderhawks had the No. 1 seed from the North and won its quarterfinal match over Hibbing 46-23 to advance to the semifinals. Results of the quarterfinal match were in Sunday’s edition. In other quarterfinal matches, Pierz downed Milaca-Faith Christian 37-30, Aitkin stopped Rock Ridge 39-22, and Mora defeated Rush City/Braham 57-16.
Semifinals
Grand Rapids 33
Pierz 32
In a barn burner of a dual, Grand Rapids tipped Pierz 33-32 to advance to the finals.
Pierz jumped out to an early lead as Kyle Stangl pinned Rapids’ Owen Schauer in 47 seconds at 106 pounds, and Carter Young posted a 7-0 decision over Joey Seely at 113.
The Thunderhawks rebounded to win the next three matches with Asher Brenden pinning Cash Fussy in 5:32 at 120, Alex Lehman posting a 13-4 major decision victory against Connor Hennessy at 126, and Justin Jobe pulling out a 5-3 decision over Liam Hennessy at 132 pounds.
Pierz then won five of the next six weight classes. Derek Stangl beat Connor Keith by a major decision at 138 pounds, but Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids downed Derrick Przybilla at 145 pounds by a 13-5 major decision. But Pierz captured the next four matches with Chase Becker pinning Warren Ritter at 152, Jacob LeBlanc pinning Oliver Spahn in 2:00, Jayden Zajac defeating Trevor Snetsinger by an 11-4 decision, and Caleb Koch topping Weston Danielson by a 16-5 major decision at 182.
But then it was Grand Rapids’ turn as Jaxon Thompson won over Nathan Nash by an 8-2 decision, Joe Berg pinned Wyatt DIngmann in 4:59, and in the 285-pound match, Clayton Danielson stopped Jack Byker by pin in 3:28.
In the other semifinal, Mora tipped Aitkin 37-30.
Grand Rapids 33 Pierz 32
106 – Kyle Stangl (Pierz) over Owen Schauer (Grand Rapids) Fall 0:47
113 – Carter Young (Pierz) over Joey Seely (Grand Rapids) Dec 7-0
120 – Asher Brenden (Grand Rapids) over Cash Fussy (Pierz) Fall 5:32
126 – Alex Lehman (Grand Rapids) over Connor Hennessy (Pierz) Maj 13-4
132 – Justin Jobe (Grand Rapids) over Liam Hennessy (Pierz) Dec 5-3
138 – Derek Stangl (Pierz) over Connor Keith (Grand Rapids) Maj 11-1
145 – Tanner Morlan (Grand Rapids) over Derrick Przybilla (Pierz) Maj 13-5
152 – Chase Becker (Pierz) over Warren Ritter (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:39
160 – Jacob LeBlanc (Pierz) over Oliver Spahn (Grand Rapids) Fall 2:00
170 – Jayden Zajac (Pierz) over Trevor Snetsinger (Grand Rapids) Dec 11-4
182 – Caleb Koch (Pierz) over Weston Danielson (Grand Rapids) Maj 16-5
195 – Jaxon Thompson (Grand Rapids) over Nathan Nash (Pierz) Dec 8-2
220 – Joe Berg (Grand Rapids) over Wyatt Dingmann (Pierz) Fall 4:59
285 – Clayton Danielson (Grand Rapids) over Jack Byker (Pierz) Fall 3:28
Championship
Mora came away with the team championship as it defeated Grand Rapids 55-21.
Stratton Nelson of Mora won the 106-pound match by fall over Owen Schauer in 54 seconds, but the Thunderhawks rebounded when Joey Seely won by fall over Nora Houglum at 113. Mason Nelson of Mora downed Holden Brink of the Thunderhawks by an 11-3 major decision at 120, but Alex Lehman of the Thunderhawks won the 126-pound match with a fall victory over Cooper Sjodin.
At 132 pounds, Mora’s Nathan Nelson was victorious by technical fall over Justin Jobe, and Carter Gmahl defeated Thunderhawk Connor Keith by fall at 138 pounds. Tanner Morlan got Grand Rapids back on the winning track with a 7-2 decision over Brock Folkema at 145 pounds, but Mora won the next six matches to put the dual away.
Avery Nelson pinned Warren Ritter in 4:52 at 152, and Connor Gmahl pinned Oliver Spahn in 1:43 at 160. Tucker Hess stopped Trevor Snetsinger by fall in 4:23 at 170, and Jared Yates beat Weston Danielson by a 14-2 major decision at 182. Brock Peterson downed Jaxon Thompson by fall in 28 seconds at 195, and Dyllon Adams pinned Joe Berg in 2:26.
Clayton Danielson of the Thunderhawks won the 285-pound match by fall over Ben Everson in 3:18.
Mora 55 Grand Rapids 21
106 – Stratton Nelson (Mora) over Owen Schauer (Grand Rapids) Fall 0:54
113 – Joey Seely (Grand Rapids) over Nora Houglum (Mora) Fall 0:00
120 – Mason Nelson (Mora) over Holden Brink (Grand Rapids) Maj 11-3
126 – Alex Lehman (Grand Rapids) over Cooper Sjodin (Mora) Fall 3:48
132 – Nathan Nelson (Mora) over Justin Jobe (Grand Rapids) TF 20-5
138 – Carter Gmahl (Mora) over Connor Keith (Grand Rapids) Fall 6:00
145 – Tanner Morlan (Grand Rapids) over Brock Folkema (Mora) Dec 7-2
152 – Avery Nelson (Mora) over Warren Ritter (Grand Rapids) Fall 4:52
160 – Connor Gmahl (Mora) over Oliver Spahn (Grand Rapids) Fall 1:43
170 – Tucker Hass (Mora) over Trevor Snetsinger (Grand Rapids) Fall 4:23
182 – Jared Yates (Mora) over Weston Danielson (Grand Rapids) Maj 14-2
195 – Brock Peterson (Mora) over Jaxon Thompson (Grand Rapids) Fall 0:28
220 – Dyllon Adams (Mora) over Joe Berg (Grand Rapids) Fall 2:26
285 – Clayton Danielson (Grand Rapids) over Ben Everson (Mora) Fall 3:18
Section 7A
In action Feb. 18, Royalton-Upsala captured the Section 7A crown with a 39-22 win over LPGE-Browerville.
Round 1
Deer River 60
NKG 15
In a battle between local teams, Deer River defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway (NKG) 60-15 to advance.
Winning matches for the Warriors were Rhain Bacalan at 106 pounds, Charlies Ikola at 113, Caiden Bobrowski at 120, Tate Evans at 126, Dylan Gielen at 132, Wyatt Gullickson at 138, Tygh Gullickson at 152, Hunter Rhodes at 170, Gus Thompson at 182,and Jojo Thompson at 195.
Winning matches for NKG were John Duffy at 145 pounds, Aiden Duffy at 160, and Mason Marx at 220.
In other Round 1 duals, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis (WHAN) downed Crosby-Ironton 60-15, and Ogilvie defeated Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 51-30.
Deer River defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 60-15
106 – Rhain Bacalan (DR) over Korbin Nagler (NKG) Fall 0:30
113 – Charles Ikola (DR) over Hosea Huyck (NKG) Fall 0:28
120 – Caiden Bobrowski (DR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 – Tate Evans (DR) over Jud Serich (NKG) Fall 1:14
132 – Dylan Gielen (DR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 – Wyatt Gullickson (DR) over Ethan Wellings (NKG) Fall 0:41
145 – John Duffy (NKG) over Preston Reed (DR) Fall 1:24
152 – Tygh Gullickson (DR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160 – Aiden Duffy (NKG) over Nathias Parks (DR) Dec 3-1
170 – Hunter Rhodes (DR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 – Gus Thompson (DR) over Willow Horack (NKG) Fall 0:17
195 – Jojo Thompson (DR) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Mason Marx (NKG) over Lee Perrington (DR) Fall 6:00
285 – Double Forfeit
Quarterfinals
Royalton -Upsala 50
Deer River 21
Royalton-Upsala, the eventual section champion, defeated the Deer River team in the quarter finals by a score of 50-21.
Winning matches for Deer River were Tate Evans at 120, Tygh Gullickson at 145, Nathias Parks at 152, and Jojo Thompson at 195.
In other quarterfinal matches, LPGE-Browerville defeated WHAN 60-18, Staples-Motley downed Mille Lacs 54-19, and Holdingford defeated Ogilvie 65-12.
Royalton/Upsala defeated Deer River 50-21
113 – Tucker Simmons (RU) over Charles Ikola (DR) Dec 7-2
120 – Tate Evans (DR) over Adonijah Ripple (RU) Fall 0:27
126 – Lane Olson (RU) over Dylan Gielen (DR) Fall 0:53
132 – Johnathon Bzdok (RU) over Wyatt Gullickson (DR) Maj 16-3
138 – Alex Diederich (RU) over Preston Reed (DR) Fall 1:37
145 – Tygh Gullickson (DR) over Brady Yourczek (RU) Dec 4-3
152 – Nathias Parks (DR) over Damien Bishop (RU) Fall 5:37
160 – Sawyer Simmons (RU) over Hunter Rhodes (DR) Fall 1:07
170 – Jake Leners (RU) over Gus Thompson (DR) Dec 9-4
182 – Brayden Leners (RU) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 – Jojo Thompson (DR) over Brady Pekarek (RU) Fall 0:26
220 – Bryce Holm (RU) over Lee Perrington (DR) Fall 1:16
285 – Brandon Mugg (RU) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Marcus Hayes (RU) over Rhain Bacalan (DR) Maj 9-0
Semifinals
LPGE-Browerville defeated Staples-Motley in one semifinal 37-32 while Royalton-Upsala topped Holdingford 40-31.
Championship
Royalton-Upsala downed LPGE-Browerville 39-22 for the section team championship.
