ELY—Taking over for longtime head coach Paula Anderson, Todd Hohenstein is hoping the Ely Nordic ski team doesn’t miss a beat in the upcoming season.

A science teacher at Ely High School, Hohenstein says moving from a more behind the scenes spot in the Ely skiing community to a more front facing one has had its challenges, but the Timberwolves athletes have treated things like business as usual.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments