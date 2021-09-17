LITTLE FALLS — The Grand Rapids and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) cross country teams competed Thursday in the Little Falls Lucky Lindy/Myron Ahles Cross Country Invitational at Little Falls.
The junior high races were rained out. Following are results of the meet:
Boys Varsity
Bemidji won the team title with 90 points followed by St. Cloud Cathedral 102 and Minnehaha Academy 106.
GNK placed 11th with 260 while Grand Rapids was 16th with 390.
Senior Jacob McCleary of Perham won the 5,000-meter race handily in a time of 16:28. Turner Schad of St. Cloud Cathedral was a distant second in 17:04 while Tyson Ricker of Becker was third in 17:06.
The top local runner was senior Connor Thoennes of GNK who placed 23rd in 17:52. Other GNK runners were senior Daniel Olson, 35th in 18:11, junior Ben Plackner, 62nd in 19:02, sophomore Levi Danielson, 73rd in 19:17, seventh grader Isaac Danielson, 110th in 20:27, and sophomore Devin Goss, 132nd in 21:20.
Leading Grand Rapids was sophomore Mason Sovada who was 57th in 18:55. Other Thunderhawk runners were junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 77th in 19:25, junior Caleb Rychart, 99th in 20:00, freshman Mason Adler, 108th in 20:26, freshman Zane Poenix, 116th in 20:52, and sophomore Micah Lane, 128th in 21:16.
Girls Varsity
Alexandria won the team title with 70 followed by Rocori, 77, and Perham, 122.
GNK placed 11th in the competition with 291 and Grand Rapids was 14th with 345.
Sophomore Olivia Goebel of Albany won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18:50. Senior Aleah Miller of Alexandria was a distant second in 19:11 and sophomore MIa Hoffmann of Bemidji was third in 19:32.
Sophomore Whitney Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was 49th in 22:18. Other Thunderhawk runners were sophomore Emily Walters, 68th in 23:15, junior Gabby Daydodge, 97th in 24:36, sophomore Claire Louis, 99th in 24:47, and sophomore Emily Timm, 122nd in 26:26.
Eighth grader Lola Champlin was GNK’s top finisher as she was 50th in 22:20. She was followed by teammates junior Emma Williams, 51st in 22:21, sophomore Kaitlin Olson, 64th in 23:03, sophomore Karly Mann, 82nd in 23:55, senior Brooke Petrich, 116th in 26:11, and sophomore Avalynn Westphal, 126th in 26:41.
Boys Junior Varsity
GNK placed second as a team in this division, finishing with 66 points. St. Cloud Cathedral was first with 54 while Monticello was third with 82. Grand Rapids was 11th with 312.
Eighth grader Bryce Nielsen of GNK won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:05. Sophomore Will Termont of Bemidji was second in 19:09 while senior Max Meyer of St. Cloud Cathedral was third in 19:10.
Besides Nielsen, other GNK runners were eighth grader Brayden Nielsen, fifth in 19:25, freshman Hayden Clow, ninth in 19:36, eighth grader Riley Koran, 11th in 19:39, and freshman Maxwell Gangl, 47th in 21:19.
Grand Rapids was led by freshman Randall Belanger and sophomore Sam Barton who were 40th and 41st, respectively, with a time of 21:08. They were followed by teammates freshman Larson Curnow, 54th in 21:39, freshman Jake Endeldinger, 138th in 25:54, eighth grader Micah Sween, 146th in 26:45, and sophomore Nathan Haley, 169th in 32:50.
Girls Junior Varsity
Perham won the team title with 32 followed by Becker, 55, and Alexandria, 75. Grand Rapids and GNK did not field teams.
Freshman Bobbi Nichols of Alexandria won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 22:47. Junior Amanda Bergerson of Alexandria was second in 22:55 while sophomore Stella Strong of Perham was third in 23:03.
Sophomore Ellen Sween of Grand Rapids was 33rd in 26:07. She was followed by teammates sophomore Madeline Larson, 80th in 28:41, and sophomore Megan Goodell, 81st in 28:41.
Freshman Tiana Hart of GNK was 116th in 38:36.
