The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team is shown with its Section 7A True Team championship trophy on Saturday at Hibbing.

 photo submitted

HIBBING — It came as no surprise that the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team clinched the team championship in the Section 7A True Team Meet which was conducted Oct. 15, at Hibbing.

The Thunderhawks accumulated 2,009 points to outdistance second place Rock Ridge which had 1,888. Mesabi East was third with 1,655.

