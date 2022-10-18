HIBBING — It came as no surprise that the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team clinched the team championship in the Section 7A True Team Meet which was conducted Oct. 15, at Hibbing.
The Thunderhawks accumulated 2,009 points to outdistance second place Rock Ridge which had 1,888. Mesabi East was third with 1,655.
“Rock Ridge was tough; they have a strong team and Mesabi East is strong while Hibbing has a couple of strong swimmers,” said Grand Rapids coach Melissa Rauzi. “So, I didn’t go into it thinking it was going to be an absolute given that we would win. I knew we were going to have to swim up and that was our discussion before the meet started was that we are big meet swimmers and when it is on the line our girls perform.
“It didn’t come down to the last relay but that last relay really mattered.”
Taking first for Grand Rapids were senior Makenzie Mustar in diving (366.20 points); the 200-yard medley relay comprised of senior Sophia Verke, senior Hannah Rauzi, junior Alyssa Jackson and junior Chloe Petersen (1:55.24); Jackson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:27.38); Verke in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.34) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.48); Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.74 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.92); and the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Verke, Jackson, Petersen and Hannah Rauzi (1:43.92).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Alla Albrecht in diving (339.45 points); sophomore Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:52.96); and Jackson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.03).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of senior Selah Smith, seventh grader Lauren Rauzi, eighth grader Alaina Grochowski and senior Ada Jackson (2:05.77); Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.27); and the 400-yard relay made up of Hoard, Treasure Jager, Smith and Ada Jackson (4:02.72).
The state True Team meet will be this coming weekend at the swimming pool at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Rauzi said the goal at state is to swim better times.
“This is also a chance for many of these swimmers to compete at the University of Minnesota where some of them will never get to go in a real state meet,” the coach said. “So this is a real team experience. There are 26 swimmers and two divers going down and it is an opportunity to swim against some really fast year-around club swimmers. The programs down in the Twin Cities are really strong and we are just excited to be there and better our times.”
Rauzi said the Thunderhawks lost Emily Ericson to injury before the season, which was a blow to the team. The coach said she knew things needed to be mixed up a little bit because it was not going to be the same team as last season.
“We are the kind of team that when we need to swim up, we do,” Rauzi said. “We had goals coming into the season and we were going to achieve them. We want to go to state, the girls that went to state last year want to get back there, and we are looking to get all three relays to state.”
Rauzi praised her team for the hard work it has been in.
“The girls are working very hard. We did a parent open house last night to come and watch practice and I think people were pretty shocked that these girls swim as hard as they do for going two hours and 15 minutes of practice.”
Leading the way for the Thunderhawks this season have been seniors Sophia Verke and Hannah Rauzi. Coach Rauzi said that of the five events that Verke has been swimming this season, she could reach state in any of the five events.
Hannah Rauzi will be tough in the breaststroke again for the Thunderhawks as she set the section record in the event last season as a junior.
Another senior who is expected to do well is diver Makenzie Mustar who is looking to earn her second trip to state and also place high at state. Another diver expected to perform well is Ella Albrecht.
There are a little more than three weeks before the section meet. Rauzi said the plan is to continue working hard every day, working on fine tuning starts, turns and relay exchanges. She added that she is not sure when taper will start for the athletes.
“For some the taper may start sooner than others,” Rauzi said. “This is a tight family. Most of them have been swimming together their whole swimming career whether it has been in the youth program, or the JV team, and the attitude on the team is so positive and they are so supportive of one another.
“There is minimal complaining, they push each other in practice and want each other to be at their best. There is no jealousy; there is just genuine happiness and they want the best for each other.”
Section 7A True Team Meet
Teams: 1. Grand Rapids 2,009.5; 2. Rock Ridge 1,888.5; 3. Mesabi East 1,655; 4. Hibbing 1,638; 5. Proctor/Hermantown 1,369.5; 6. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1,349.5; 7. International Falls 1,121; 8. Northeast Range/Ely 1,058.5; 9. Two Harbors/Silver Bay 756; 10. Chisholm 650; 11. Duluth Denfeld 634.5.
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, 1:55.24; 2. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:02.75; 3. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson), 2:05.77; 4. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Norah Gunderson, Emma Bobbitt, Summer Kienzle), 2:06.04; 5. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:06.25; 6. Northeast Range/Ely (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClleland), 2:07.53; 7. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters), 2:10.66; 8. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Kendra Kalstad), 2:10.85.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:03.85; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:07.74; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:09.27; 4. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:10.48; 5. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:11.58; 6. Dani Logan, RR, 2:13.36; 7. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:16.83; 8. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:17.67.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson, GR, 2:27.38; 2. Gunderson, PH, 2:28.91; 3. Tedrick, NRE, 2:31.07; 4. Mae Layman, ME, 2:32.97; 5. Mia Stark, RR, 2:35.07; 6. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.24; 7. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:36.17; 8. Laney Gunderson, PH, 2:38.01.
50 freestyle — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.06; 2. Sheets, ME, 26.35; 3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.56; 4. Petersen, GR, 26.67; 5. Macie Emerson, H, 26.90; 6. Aubree Skelton, ME, 26. 93; 7. Livia Dugas, THSB, 27:09; 8. Bilben, IF, 27.10.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 366.20; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 339.45; 3. Claire Roufs, DD, 325.50; 4. Liv Christner, DD, 321.85; 5. Gaby Saice, ME, 301.95; 6. Elly Blazevic, DD, 301.55; 7. Rilee Duvorec, CEC, 287.90; 8. Jessica Pagelkof, CEC, 282.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Verke, GR, 1:05.34; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:06.92; 3. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:08.18; 4. Petersen, GR, 1:09.22; 5. Layman, ME, 1:09.68; 6. Pechonick, RR, 1:10.33; 7. Raini Gibson, H, 1:10.51; 8. Riley St. George, H, 1:11.16.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.74; 2. Sheets, ME, 57.42; 3. Baumgard, C, 58.21; 4. Aubree Skelton, ME, 59.18; 5. Sandman, CEC., 59.21; 6. Stark, RR, 59.83; 7. Maki, H, 59.84; 8. Emerson, H, 1:00.19.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:43.34; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:52.96; 3. Niksich, PH, 5:55.99; 4. Bartovich, RR, 5:55.99; 5. Dugas, THSB, 6:02.79; 6. Logan, RR, 6:03.36; 7. Butzke, ME, 6:08.45; 8. Peterson, CEC, 6:11.60.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Jackson, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:43.92; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.21; 3. Mesabi East (Kiera Saumer, Kerbie Olmstead, Layman, Aubree Skelton), 1:49.35; 4. Rock Ridge (Bartovich, Amelia Kober, Heinonen, Stark), 1:51.17; 5. Grand Rapids (Lauren Rauzi, Treasure Jager, Alaina Grochowski, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:51.24; 6. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:51.52; 7. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 1:52.45; 8. Two Harbors/Silver Bay (Maddy Bjornstad, Erica Kaczrowski, Ava Oswald-Swenson, Dugas), 1:53.10.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:03.48; 2. Jackson, GR, 1:05.03; 3. Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.09; 4. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:08.60; 5. Smith, GR, 1:09.50; 6. Kalisch, H, 1:09.87; 7. Gripp, RR, 1:10.23; 8. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:10.92.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.92; 2. Gunderson, PH, 1:15.03; 3. Tedrick, NRE, 1:15.17; 4. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:17.08; 5. Heinonen, RR, 1:18.54; 6. Jaana Harju, PH, 1:21.18; 7. (tie) Ford, IF, Kalstad, IF, 1:21.47.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:54.05; 2. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Sheets, Layman, Kyra Skelton), 3:55.84; 3. Grand Rapids (Nevaeh Hoard, Jager, Smith, Jackson), 4:02.72; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Emma Peterson, Julia Peterson, Sandman), 4:06.71; 5. Rock Ridge (Bartovich, Stark, Vukmanich, Pechonick), 4:10.52; 6. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Megan Gunderson, Harju, Niksich), 4:14.26; 7. Rock Ridge (Elise Hoard, Ellie Bjorge, Logan, Jaelyn Parks), 4:14.33; 8. Rock Ridge (Harju, Maggie Koskela, Allison Anderson, Paige Robillard), 4:16.85.
