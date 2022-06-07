NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team placed 10th at the Section 7AA Girls Track and Field Championships on June 4, at North Branch.
Cloquet won the meet with 176 points followed by North Branch with 151 and Hibbing at 94. The Thunderhawks finishes with 52 points.
Senior Faith Zidarich narrowly missed out on a state berth as she placed third in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.63 seconds. Sophia Thorsen of North Branch was first in 26.91 seconds.
Junior Josie Hanttula finished third in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 10-inches. Julia Gherardi of Hibbing was first with 12-3.
Senior Alvine Njounang was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.77. Freshman Kaitlyn Olson was right behind her in sixth place with a time of 1:04.49.
Freshman Ellee Nelson was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.96 seconds. Olivia Jameson of Cloquet won the race with a time of 15.71 seconds.
Senior Rowan Krueger-Barth placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 98-feet, 10-inches. Senior Justine Carsrud was seventh with 98-8. Seija Suominen of Cloquet won the event with a distance of 118-6.
Carsrud finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 32-feet, 1-inch. Sydney Fitzgerald of Rock Ridge won the event with a heave of 38-1.
Section 7AA Championships
Girls team scores: 1, Cloquet 176; 2. North Branch 151; 3. Hibbing 94; 4. Chisago Lakes 91; 5. Hermantown 77; 6. Pine City 71.5; 7. Rock Ridge 60; 8. Mora 58; 8. Proctor 58; 10. Grand Rapids 52; 11. Duluth Denfeld 23.5.
100 dash: 1. 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, 12.92; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 13.12; 3. Dakota Esget, NB, 13.18.
200 dash: 1. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 26.91; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 27.26; 3. Faith Zidarich, GR, 27.63.
400 dash: 1. Lydia Stone, C, 1:01.83; 2. Liv Birkeland, Herm, 1:03.12; 3. Avery Smith, NB, 1:03.49; 5. Alvine Njounang, GR, 1:03.77; 6. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 1:04.49.
800 run: 1. Claire Niksich, Herm, 2:30.38; 2. Erin Soup Loeb, C, 2:30.79; 3. Lola Schwinghamer, M, 2:31.22.
1,600 run: 1. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 5:32.20; 2. Nora Stark, RR, 5:33.72; 3. Campbell Amundson, Herm, 5:42.76.
3,200 run: 1. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 12:00.61; 2. Mileena Sladek, Hib,12:00.77; 3. Eva Johnson, PC, 12:17.51.
100 hurdles: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 15.71; 2. Elise Harriman, Herm, 16.51; 3. Katelyn Olson, C, 16.95; 7. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.96.
300 hurdles: 1. Ava Bringgold, CL, 48.09; 2. Ella Kuhlman, NB,48.20; 3. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 48.51.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Hibbing, 51.91; 2. Hermantown, 52.34; 3. Rock Ridge, 52.42; 6. Grand Rapids (Morgan Troumbly, Jada Morgan, Kyle DeBay, Faith Zidarich), 53.53.
4 x 200 relay: 1. North Branch, 1:47.48; 2. Hibbing, 1:48.70; 3. Cloquet, 1:49.33; 6. Grand Rapids (Ellee Nelson, Morgan Troumbly, Josie Hanttula, Faith Zidarich), 1:54.05.
4 x 400 relay: 1. North Branch, 4:10.19; 2. Chisago Lakes, 4:13.86; 3. Hibbing, 4:17.80; 6. Grand Rapids (Kayla Jenkins, Kaitlyn Olson, Ainsley Olson, Ella Karkela), 4:27.36.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cloquet, 10:02.74; 2. Hibbing, 10:03.24; 3. Proctor, 10:07.09; 8. Grand Rapids (Emily Timm, Lauren Raitanen, Jaide Sondrol, Kyra Giffen), 12:28.02.
High jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 5-3; 2. Taylor Wick, C, 5-1; 3. Caley Kruse, C, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, 12-3; 2. Ella Dick, NB, 10-2; 3. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-10.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Wick, C, 35-3.25; 2. Asaysha Olson, NB, 35-1; 3. Olivia Jameson, C, 34-11.75.
Long jump: 1. Asaysha Olson, NB, 17-2.5; 2. Ella Anderson, M, 16-1; 3. Ava Fink, RR, 15-10.25.
Shot put: 1. Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 38-1; 2. Bella Harriman, C, 37-6.25; 3. Emma Herstad, Herm, 35-0.75; 8. Justine Carsrud, GR, 32-1.
Discus: 1. Seija Suominen, C, 118-6; 2. Bella Harriman, C, 116-4; 3. Elise Harriman, C, 109-2; 6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 98-10; 7. Justine Carsrud, GR, 98-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.