GRAND RAPIDS — The current edition of the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team certainly has played its share of big games.
Two years ago, with a lineup dominated with sophomores, the Thunderhawks were happy to win the section championship and just be able to play at state.
Last year, with the brunt of the lineup made up of juniors, Grand Rapids not only wanted to repeat as section champions, but also play better in the state tournament. Mission accomplished.
Now, in the 2022-23 season with a lineup of experienced and skilled seniors, the highly-ranked Thunderhawks not only want to win their third consecutive section championship, but they have set their sights on also capturing the state championship.
Kris Hamling, who is starting her ninth year as head coach of the Thunderhawks, said she is excited about Grand Rapids’ prospects this season.
“Our experience has been really huge for us already,” said Hamling. “Instead of teaching the plays and having to learn the plays, we are fine-tuning our plays, defenses and executions. I have thrown a few new things at them, but it is mainly just projecting what we do well. With the experience we have out on the floor, that helps immensely with what we want to run and things we want to throw at other teams.
“As for chemistry on the floor, some of these girls have played together since kindergarten. They mesh together, they like each other, and they respect each other. This year our motto is ‘We are playing for each other.’ We are playing for each other to get as far as we can, we have each others’ backs and we just want to do what we can to make everybody succeed on the floor.”
Grand Rapids opened the season on the road against tough opponents and dropped its first two games to St. Croix Lutheran and Holy Angels. Hamling said the experience gained against playing tough competition overrides the fact the Thunderhawks lost the games.
“We played two really great teams down in the metro area in our first two games,” said Hamling. “Even though St. Croix plays in a class below us, they have some great kids and we stayed right with them. We just had a few shots not fall when we needed them.
“We have only beaten Holy Angels once and that was back in 2018. We only lost to them by four and our shooting percentage was not so great in that game. Had we hit some shots we would have beat that team and I know that if we played them again we will beat them.”
Hamling added that Grand Rapids came together on Dec. 3, to beat a good St. Peter team.
“We have a long way to go, and looking where we are at right now, it is quite impressive,” the coach explained.”I am excited for the girls and I am excited to see how they are going to finish out. We are only going to get better and that comes with great practice and working on those things that we need to work on.”
The two main scorers for the Thunderhawks again this season are senior guard Taryn Hamling and junior center/power forward Jessika Lofstrom. The other long-time starters for Grand Rapids include senior guard/small forward Kate Jamtgaard, senior guard Kyra Giffen, and junior power forward Braya LaPlant. Coming off the bench for Grand Rapids in key spots will be senior forward Hannah Hostetter and junior small forward Amanda Scherping. Providing depth are junior guard Sydney Burggraf, sophomore guard Jada Morgan, sophomore small forward Ryan Martinson, senior guard Samantha Brink, sophomore forward Kayla Jenkins, senior small forward Reiley Leppanen, sophomore forward Annika Grose, sophomore guard Bekah Peterson, and sophomore guard Ellee Nelson.
Hamling said the idea this season is get more balanced scoring and not just rely on Hamling and Lofstrom.
“We are trying to step up a few players this year, and that includes trying to get Braya LaPlant to score some more,” said Hamling. “All the girls know that if they have an open shot, we want them to take it.”
While Taryn Hamling and Lofstrom are the main scorers, the other players have big roles on the team. Coach Hamling said Giffen is a great all-around player who is a team leader in assists and rebounds. She said Jamtgaard is a great defender who can guard anyone on the floor. She added that Hostetter and Scherping also are playing well coming off the bench.
Grand Rapids has won two straight Section 7AAA titles. Hamling said Cloquet always has a good team and will be good. She added that Hermantown and North Branch also will be tough.
“It is not going to be a walkaway; it is going to be hard,” Hamling explained.”I always tell the girls that we play one game at a time and nothing is going to be given to us. We walk on the floor confident but we know what jobs on the floor we need to get done.”
Hamling was asked what will be the keys to gaining another state berth and she said, “It is always defense; we have to play really great defense and make sure we are getting the stops that we need to keep the other team from scoring, mainly the drives in the paint. We have to start cleaning that up and become more intense picking passes off.
“Then of course, the offense is sticking together and not making it just one pass and shot. We want to work the ball around and get a great shot instead of just an open shot.”
Hamling said that being the two-time defending champion means walking onto the floor every night with a big target on their backs.
“You take your experiences and you try to make it better,” Hamling said. “Coming into section games, you need to be prepared for anything. You have to make sure your girls stay calm and just play their game. I think if we continue to do that with these kids, they are capable of doing great things.”
Assisting Hamling in the coaching department this season are Rich Kane, Eric Blair and Kelly Hanson.
“This is a great group of kids,” Hamling said. “I have watched the seniors play since they were little girls, and being that my daughter Taryn is a senior and she is good friends with everybody on the team, this will be a tough year for me to see the seniors go. But I am looking more at what I can get for them.
“I want to make this the best season for them and I think we are going to do that. This is a fun group of girls; they are funny, they are hard-working and they are honest and open with me. It is not just me telling them what they need, they are telling me what they need as well.
“I think that is how to be a successful program, to have open communication with your players.”
Grand Rapids 48
Bemidji 35
BEMIDJI — The Thunderhawks ran past Bemidji 48-35 in road action on Dec. 6.
The Thunderhawks took a 10-point lead into the locker room at halftime and then outscored the Lumberjacks by three points in the second half to take the victory.
Taryn Hamling hit seven of her eight free throw attempts and led Grand Rapids with 18 points. Kyra Giffen was the other Thunderhawk player in double figures in points as she scored 10.
Jessika Lofstrom scored eight, Amanda Scherping, four, Hannah Hostetter and Braya LaPlant, three apiece, and Kate Jamtgaard added two.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ third in a row – the Thunderhawks are now 3-2 for the season. They played Cloquet on Dec. 10, and will be home on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Rock Ridge.
