HERMANTOWN — Leading Cloquet by just three points in the championship game of the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament after a lethargic first half by both teams, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team went into the locker room at halftime searching for answers.
And, it found the main answer which was to go out and play their game and good things will happen. And the Thunderhawks certainly did that as they came out smoking in the second half to quickly open up a double-digit lead and they never looked back in claiming a 51-39 victory over Cloquet and a trip to the state tournament for the second consecutive year in action Thursday night in Hermantown.
Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling said a few adjustments were made at halftime which allowed the Thunderhawks to expand their lead.
“We knew we had to do a little more with our defense and do more with our help side, and offensively we were moving the ball but we weren’t really running anything that we wanted to,” said Hamling. “So we just had to keep moving the ball and making sure we were running our offense and setting really good screens. But the main thing was to not let down.
“We had to come out even harder than we did in the first half and the girls knew that and recognized that and they did a great job in the second half coming on strong.
“It’s awesome to be going back to state. The girls are so happy; they have worked so hard for this and they deserve it. When they were in fifth and sixth grade they saw teams go to state and they wanted a part of that. Now they are able to do that two years in a row. It is pretty amazing for these girls to be able to do that.”
Leading by just three at the half, Grand Rapids came out and scored the first eight points of the second point to open up a double-digit lead. Cloquet could not make a run at the Thunderhawks in the second half as the lead remained in double digits until the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“It was a great week of practice and it showed on the court Thursday night,” said coach Hamling.
Grand Rapids was led in scoring by junior Taryn Hamling and sophomore Jessika Lofstrom who combined for 36 points in the contest. Hamling connected on three 3-pointers – the only treys in the game for the Thunderhawks – to finish with 19 points while also recording four steals. Lofstrom was 7-of-10 from the field and scored 17 points while also pulling down nine rebounds. Braya LaPlant had 10 points and five rebounds while Kyra Giffen had 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
Alexa Snesrud led Cloquet with 11 points.
Hamling said she hopes that the second-half performance by the Thunderhawks will be the style of play Grand Rapids comes out with in its first game of the state tournament.
“They have to play high-intense defense and put pressure on the ball at all times,” Hamling said. “We also need to stay calm and run our offense the way that we can run our offense.”
With the win, Grand Rapids will enter the state tournament with a 25-3 record. The first round of the tournament will be on Wednesday, March 16, with semifinals on Thursday, March 17, and the championship game on Saturday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Seedings were decided on Saturday and were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Coach Hamling said the Thunderhawks lost in the first round at state last year, and that the team will be more ready this time around.
“With the experience that we have, we hope to get past that first game,” Hamling said. “Last year there were a lot of nerves and they didn’t know what to expect. Now that these kids have been down there once, their goal is go down there and do more damage this year.”
