GRAND RAPIDS — Last season, a very young Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team entered the state Class AAA tournament inexperienced and nervous, not knowing what to expect.
The Thunderhawks lost their opening game of the tournament last season, and that experience and loss remains in the memory of members of the team this season. Grand Rapids lost just one senior from last year’s squad – and in fact has no seniors on the team this year – so this year the Thunderhawks will enter the state tournament with a year of state tournament experience under their belt, which bodes well for the team members’ confidence.
Unseeded Grand Rapids did not receive any favors in the tournament draw as it will face No. 2 seed St. Paul Como Park at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Maturi Pavillion on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
In other quarterfinal games, No. 1 seed Becker will take on Austin at 10 a.m., No. 4 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s faces No. 5 seed Mankato East at noon, and No. 3 seed Totino-Grace faces Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. Semifinal action is on Thursday, March 17, with the championship game slated for Saturday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Grand Rapids, 25-3 on the season, is led in scoring by Taryn Hamling with 21.9 points per game. Jessika Lofstrom averages 14.9 points while Braya LaPlant, Kate Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen all average more than five points per contest.
Como Park is 22-6 on the season. It is led in scoring by Ronnie Porter with 22.7 points per game while Kaylynn Asberry averages 14.4 points per game.
Grand Rapids coaches and players all rave about the special chemistry within the team, saying there is never any conflict.
“It just carries over into every aspect of the game,” said Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling. “We have a great thing going – these girls really get along with each other
They are hard on each other – they want each other to do well – but they have each other’s backs and that is exactly the kind chemistry that you need on a team.”
Kate Jamtgaard said she is excited to be going back to state. She said it is exciting for the younger girls on the team to experience a state tournament. She added that she feels the foundation for the Grand Rapids team lies in the chemistry within it.
“We are truly just a family; these girls are my best friends,” said Jamtgaard. “That shows on the court, too.”
Said junior Kyra Giffen, “We are all so close on and off the court. It is great to see our connection and how we push ourselves to go this far and make it to state again.”
Sophomore Braya LaPlant said she is excited to be able to play in another state tournament this winter.
“We are all really close friends outside of basketball too and it helps us because we can push each other,” said LaPlant. “We don’t get really mad at each other so it really helps a lot to keep our connections strong.”
Added junior Taryn Hamling, “We have been playing together since middle school and our chemistry helps us get even further. A team won’t work if everyone does not like each other. So just to have us all be best friends is the best thing ever.”
While it is everyone’s goal to win a state championship, the Thunderhawks also have a goal of creating more problems than they did last year. With a year of state experience under their belt, the Thunderhawks are hoping that becomes a reality.
“They want to win and I think they have the ability to be able to do that,” coach Hamling said. “It is sticking together, playing well and executing the things that we need to be executed. They are hungry, they are experienced and they know what it is. So, I think they are going to play well.”
Becker is the prohibitive favorite to win the championship in Class AAA but coach Hamling said any team in the tournament is capable of winning it all if they play well. She said the Thunderhawks’ Wednesday opponent, Como Park, will be a tough foe in the first round. She said Grand Rapids will need to be at top form defensively in the game.
“Como Park is a pretty good team; they are pretty consistent, they are fast, they are quick and they play a different style than what we are used to playing,” coach Hamling explained. “We are really going to have to be on our toes. It will be very important for us to contain their outside shooters; they drive quick to the basket and they are physical. To be defensively sound is going to be a huge aspect of our game against any team that we play down there.”
Jamtgaard is always designated with guarding the opponents’ top offensive player, which is something that makes her proud.
“It doesn’t show on the board, but my team really relies on me to stop their point guard and to really buckle down on defense and take those charges, move my feet, box out, rebound,” Jamtgaard said. “I think offense scores points and defense wins games and that is really what I focus on. If we can shut them down on defense, we should succeed.”
Giffen also doesn’t get accolades for scoring, but what she provides on the court for Grand Rapids is invaluable with her rebounding, defense and playmaking.
“We all know that everything is important in this game,” Giffen said. “It makes me feel better knowing I am contributing to this team whether it’s scoring, assists, rebounds or steals. It all feels great.”
Added sophomore Jessika Lofstrom, “We always support each other and it is really fun to see everyone succeeding this year.”
Coach Hamling said teams will look to see who the top scorers for the Thunderhawks are and then try to take them out of the game. She said it will be important to receive supplemental scoring from the entire team to be successful.
“We need all girls to step up, put some buckets in and help out in any way that they can,” coach Hamling said.
Hamling said it is a great feeling to play in the state tournament once again especially with no seniors on the team.
“They have worked so hard and they deserve it,” said coach Hamling. “The work that they put in off season, during season, work, they just mesh together and that is huge. We can’t panic, we can’t force things and we have to eliminate our turnovers. If we eliminate our turnovers and stop them on defense, I think we will go far.”
Jamtgaard said the dream would be to win a state championship.
“I really think we can go far in the tournament, especially farther than we did last year,” Jamtgaard said. “We need to play together, show up and play our game and we need to shut them down on defense. That is what is going to win the games for us.”
Added Giffen, “We are going for the state championship. We want this to be a fun experience and we know it will be, but we have the ability to win some game and that is definitely our goal. We have to be there 100 percent on both offense and defense.”
Added LaPlant, “We want to get as far as we can and if we can win it all that would be awesome. We will just have to keep working hard to get there. We are going to have to have really intense defense, and hopefully we will be able to knock our shots down.”
Added Lofstrom, “The goal is to win the state championship or at least get to the championship game. I think if we win the first game we have a really good chance of doing that. We need to play our game – we need to play really tight defense and our shots need to fall. I am super excited and it’s going to be really fun.”
Said Taryn Hamling, “Our goal is to get as far as we can. Last year we there just for the experience and this year we are there to do something. We are here to get past that first round for sure and hopefully make it all the way.”
