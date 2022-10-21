The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team played in its first-ever section championship game on Tuesday at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. Unfortunately for the Thunderhawks, they fell to defending champion Cloquet-Esko-Carlton by a 4-2 margin.
The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team played in its first-ever section championship game on Tuesday at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. Unfortunately for the Thunderhawks, they fell to defending champion Cloquet-Esko-Carlton by a 4-2 margin.
GRAND RAPIDS — A storybook season did not have the ending that the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team desired, but a whole bunch of firsts were achieved in the program during the 2022 season.
It was the first season that the Thunderhawk girls had secured the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA tournament, and it also was the first season that Grand Rapids had reached a section championship game.
Unfortunately for Grand Rapids, a skilled and seasoned team from Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) ended Grand Rapids’ season with a 4-2 victory in the section championship match Oct. 18, at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
“It was exciting for the girls to get there, it was exciting for our program and things are just looking up,” said Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses.
Grand Rapids jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the first half when Taylor Birkey took a feed from twin sister Abbey Birkey and put a header past CEC goalkeeper Katie Olson.
However, Alexa Snesrud tied the match at 1-1 with about six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the half when she was able to head in a corner kick.
Then, with 2:53 left in the half, Macava Smith found the back of the net on a free kick from about 18 yards out to put CEC into the lead.
Thunderhawk defender Jessika Lofstrom, the anchor of the defense, was injured in the first half and according to coach Moses, it was not a good thing for the squad.
“She has been just an important piece of our back for the last four years,” Moses said. “She is an excellent, amazing leader in the back and that was really hard to see her go down. I think it kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit. There was a controversial call and that led CEC to score their second goal and that was kind of tough for the girls. They just felt a little down after that.”
But Moses said Cali Madsen played well in moving into Lofstrom’s position and she added that Nina Hofstad played well coming off the bench.
CEC scored the first goal of the second half when freshman Makayla Stirewalt scored. However, Grand Rapids responded in a big way when Taylor Birkey scored her second goal assisted by sister Abbey Birkey to cut the CEC lead to 3-2.
CEC’s Lauren Smith scored late in the second half to ice the victory for the Lumberjacks and send them back to state once again.
Moses said CEC is a very skilled team and she said the Thunderhawks did a good job in the match. She said the Thunderhawks were forced to be aggressive to get the tying goal late in the match which directly resulted in a goal from the Lumberjacks.
“We just didn’t have enough players back because we were trying to get up and score,” Moses said.
Moses said the future looks bright for the Thunderhawk girls program despite losing the lethal senior front line of Abbey Birkey, Taylor Birkey and Natalee Bushman.
“There is so much excitement and positivity around the program now that we got this far,” said Moses. “We had a lot of young girls in the stands watching, we had a lot of community members who have no ties to any of the players watching. The community was excited, the school was excited for the girls to get this far.
“Now we have girls who are looking forward to being in this program because they can see what we can do and how our hard work has paid off. I hope we just continue to grow the program and keep going strong.
“I am really proud of the girls. They had an amazing season and I am already looking forward to next year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.