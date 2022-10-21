GRAND RAPIDS — A storybook season did not have the ending that the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team desired, but a whole bunch of firsts were achieved in the program during the 2022 season.

It was the first season that the Thunderhawk girls had secured the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA tournament, and it also was the first season that Grand Rapids had reached a section championship game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments