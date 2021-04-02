ST. CLOUD — After going into halftime with a 20-point deficit in its Minnesota State Class AAA Girls Basketball Tournament game against Academy of Holy Angels (AHA) Tuesday, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team out flying early in the second half to secure the momentum and cut that big lead in half to 10 points.
However, after cutting the AHA lead to 52-42 by starting the second half on a 16-6 run, AHA was able to right the ship and take over the contest. While the Thunderhawks were able to play with AHA in the second half, the big first-half deficit was just too much to overcome as Grand Rapids fell by the score of 93-69.
“In the first half, we panicked a little bit with their press and I knew that press was going to be tough for us,” said Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling. “We just needed to make sure that we looked ahead, didn’t pass over the top and kind of not hold it. When we looked down the court it worked well but when we tried to reverse it or go over the top of the defender, that’s when they picked it off.
“I told the girls not to panic and I think at times we didn’t and at times we did. I knew (AHA) was going to be bigger, faster and stronger but I thought our girls held it together and I am super proud of them.”
At halftime, Hamling said the coaching staff told the Thunderhawks to calm down a bit and continue to look down the court because the Grand Rapids post players were often open as AHA was pressing.
“As soon as we were able to get that first pass in we just had to look down the sidelines and we were wide open,” Hamling said. “We were kind of hesitant to shoot and we said if we don’t have a shot driving it in, then kick it out and we will have a girl outside. I think we calmed down a little.”
Hamling said the Thunderhawks were able to pull within 10 points using a press that AHA initially struggled with.
“They were kind of surprised that we were going to press them so we used that to catch up a little bit,” Hamling explained. “We just ran out of gas. We only rotated six to eight for the first half and part of the second half and we ran out of energy and we ran out of steam. We needed more girls to rotate and that would have been beneficial for us.”
Hamling said she was proud of the second-half performance of the team.
“They are super young and coming into a state tournament not expecting what the other team is going to be like, the inexperience that we had kind of stunned us a little bit,” the coach said.
Kassandra Caron of AHA had a big game as she scored 30 points to lead the team. She was hardly the whole show as Francesca Vascellaro scored 19, and Grace Massaquoi, Jenna Buer and Rachel Kawiecki all scored 12 points.
Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom combined to score 44 points for Grand Rapids with Hamling finishing with 23 and Lofstrom scoring 21. Jenny Bowman scored eight, Kyra Giffen, six, and Braya LaPlant added five.
With the loss, Grand Rapids finishes a fine season with an 18-4 record.
“We have the potential to be back for the next two or three years,” Hamling said. “Each year we are going to get bigger, we are going to get stronger and we will be the experienced team. It’s a great thing to look forward to.
“Just to get to state and play against a top-caliber team like Holy Angels was great for us,” Hamling said. “They got a taste and there were some tears at the end, but I asked what they were crying for and it wasn’t because we lost, it was because they were finished and we weren’t able to go back to the gym the next day.
“Right there I know that this particular group is anxious to continue to get bigger and stronger in the off season.”
GR 26 43 — 69
AHA 46 47 — 93
Grand Rapids: Sydney Burggraf 2, Kyra Giffen 6, Hannah Hostetter 2, Braya LaPlant 5, Jessika Lofstrom 21, Taryn Hamling 23, Jenny Bowman 8, Amanda Scherping 2.
Academy of Holy Angels: Francesca Vascellaro 19, Grace Massaquoi 12, Kiera O’Rourke 1, Becky Little 3, Kyleigh Zent 2, Elizabeth Pierce 2, Jenna Buer 12, Kassandra Caron 30, Rachel Kawiecki 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.