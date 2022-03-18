MINNEAPOLIS — It was tough going for the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team on Wednesday and Thursday as it lost two games in the Minnesota Class AAA State Girls Basketball Tournament.
In their first game in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, the unseeded Thunderhawks went up against No. 2 seed St. Paul Como Park who defeated Grand Rapids 76-57.
Then in the consolation round, Grand Rapids was eliminated from the tournament with a loss to Detroit Lakes.
Following are results of the two games:
State Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Como Park 76
Grand Rapids 57
St. Paul Como Park ran past Grand Rapids 76-57 in quarterfinal action on Wednesday in the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Grand Rapids led 10-8 early in the contest but Como Park then ran off 12 straight points to take a double-digit lead at 20-10. A Taryn Hamling 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining in the first half pulled the Thunderhawks to within 24-18, but Como Park outscored the Thunderhawks 13-5 for the remainder of the half to take a 37-23 advantage into halftime.
But the Thunderhawks weren’t finished. Late in the game, Grand Rapids went on an eight-point run to pull to within 61-51. However, that is as close as the Thunderhawks would get as Como Park outscored Grand Rapids 15-6 down the stretch to get the win and advance in the tournament.
Grand Rapids shot just 30.4 percent from two-point land and was 8-of-30 from behind the 3-point arc for 26.7 percent. The Thunderhawks did knock down 15 of their 17 free-throw attempts.
In comparison, Como Park hit 47.8 percent of their shots from two-point range and nailed 27.3 percent of its 3-pointers.
Ronnie Porter led Como Park with 22 points while adding seven assists and five steals. Kaylynn Asberry had 17 points, Jada James scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, Shania Nichols connected on three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while hauling down five rebounds, and Cloey Dmytruk had six points and seven rebounds,
Taryn Hamling nailed five 3-pointers and led Grand Rapids with 20 points while Jessika Lofstrom had 13 points. Braya LaPlant had eight points and nine rebounds, Kate Jamtgaard had eight points and nine rebounds, and Kyra Giffen had four points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
State Class AAA
Consolation Round
Detroit Lakes 55
Grand Rapids 49
MINNEAPOLIS — In consolation round action on Thursday, the Thunderhawks gave it a valiant effort but came up short in falling to Detroit Lakes by the score of 55-49.
Detroit Lakes carried a 30-25 lead into halftime and it held on for the six-point win.
Abigail Larson led Detroit Lakes with 19 points while Ella Okeson scored 13, Jacee Hauser, nine, and Gabriella Bettcher. six.
Taryn Hamling led Grand Rapids with 17 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 13, Kate Jamtgaard, nine, Braya LaPLant, seven, Hannah Hostetter, 2, and Kyra Giffen, one.
With the loss, Grand Rapids completes a fine season with a 25-5 record. There are no seniors on the team so all players will return next year to look for a three-peat appearance in the state tournament.
GR 23 34 — 57
CP 37 39 — 76
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 8, Kyra Giffen 4, Jessika Lofstrom 13, Taryn Hamling 20, Braya LaPlant 8, Hannah Hostetter 2, Samantha Brink 2.
Como Park: Ronnie Porter 22, Kaylynn Asberry 17. Cloey Dmytruk 6, Jada James 14, Zhane Singer 4, Shania Nichols 11, Ellery Tennison 2,
Total Fouls: GR 12; CP 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 15-of-17; CP 6-of-13; 3-pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Hamling 5, LaPlant 2; CP, Porter 2, Asberry, Nichols 3.
GR 25 24 — 49
DL 30 25 — 55
Grand Rapids: Taryn Hamling 17, Jessika Lofstrom 13, Kate Jamtgaard 9, Braya LaPlant 7, Hannah Hostetter 2, Kyra Giffen 1.
Detroit Lakes: Abigail Larson 19, Ella Okeson 13, Jacee Hauser 9, Gabriella Bettcher 6, Grace Gunderson 4, M. Bettcher 2, Helena Dagget 2
