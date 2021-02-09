GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events that were conducted recently:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 60
Cloquet 44
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Cloquet 60-44 in play Saturday in Grand Rapids.
Taryn Hamling was on fire for Grand Rapids as she drained three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. Jenny Bowman and Kyra Giffen both scored 10 points while Jessika Lofstrom had eight and Kate Jamtgaard added six.
Maddie Young had 16 points to pace Cloquet in scoring. Alexa Snesrud had 13 points.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 6-1 for the season. It was in action Monday against Esko.
Cloquet falls to 3-5 with the loss.
C — 44
GR — 60
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 1, Justice Paro 2, Maddie Young 16, Katie Turner 2, Alexa Snesrud 13, Gracie Meagher 4, Critina Genita 4, Ava Carlson 2.
GR: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 10, Braya LaPlant 4, Jessika Lofstrom 8, Taryn Hamling 22, Jenny Bowman 10.
Total Fouls: GR 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 9-of-11; 3-pointers: GR, Hamling 3.
Girls Basketball
Esko 48
GR 35
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team saw a five-game winning streak end Monday night at home when it fell to a good Esko team by the score of 48-35.
Grand Rapids had a slow first half and Esko was able to jump out to a 23-10 lead at halftime. However, both teams scored 25 points in the second half but it was not enough for the Thunderhawks as they went down to defeat.
Sarah Wagemaker had 17 points to pace Esko. Jayden Karppinen scored 11, Brenna Stark, eight, and Aila Gabel added six.
Taryn Hamling had 16 points to lead Grand Rapids in scoring. Kyra Giffen added five points.
Grand Rapids falls to 6-2 for the season. It will be at Cloquet for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 13, and then will travel to Duluth East for a contest on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Esko remains undefeated and is now 6-0 for the season.
Esko 23-25—48
GR — 10-25-35
Esko: Sarah Wagemaker 17, Mallory Sunnarborg 4, Brenna Stark 8, Ava Korby 2, Aila Gabel 6, Jayden Karppinen 11.
GR: Kate Jamtgaard 4, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Braya LaPlant 2, Jessika Lofstrom 2, Taryn Hamling 16, Jenny Bowman 4.
Total Fouls: GR 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR, 2-of-2; 3-pointers: GR, Giffen, Hamling.
Boys Basketball
DR 80
CLB 79
CASS LAKE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team took an exciting 80-79 victory over Cass Lake-Bena on the road Thursday.
Mikhail Wakonabo connected on four 3-pointers and led Deer River with 23 points. Ty Morrison had three 3-pointers and 18 points while pulling down 20 rebounds and adding nine assists. Blake Fox drained three 3-pointers and scored 10 points while also scoring 10 for the Warriors were Sam Rahier and Ethan Williams. Tait Kongsjord added five.
With the win, Deer River is now on a four-game winning streak and is 6-2 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Feb. 12, on the road against Littlefork-Big Falls, and it will be home on Monday, Feb. 15, for a 6 p.m. contest against Mesabi East.
Cass Lake-Bena falls to 5-2 for the season.
DR — 80
CLB — 79
Deer River: Sam Rahier 10, Blake Fox 10, Ethan Williams 10, Mikhail Wakonabo 23, Rhett Mundt 4, Tait Kongsjord 5, Ty Morrison 18.
CLB: Jauquin Sargent 4, Dominic Fairbanks 16, Kaydin Lee 17, Leroy Fairbanks IV 38, Unknown 2, Damien Lanham 2.
Total Fouls: Deer River 9; CLB 22; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: DR 5-9; CLB 8-16. 3-pointers: DR, Rahier 2, Fox 3, Williams, Wakonabo 4, Morrison 3; CLB, D. Fairbanks 3, Lee, L. Fairbanks IV.
Boys swimming
Grand Rapids 112
International Falls 63
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team swamped International Falls 112-63 in dual meet action Saturday in Grand Rapids.
Taking first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Xander Ogilvie, Will Silvis, Michael Fitch and Grant Ewen (1:54.83; Fitch in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.48) and 500-yard freestyle (5:25.76); Ogilvie in the 200-yard individual medley (2:32.37); Ben Bartholomew in the 50-yard freestyle (23.92 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (52.62 seconds); Austin Morrissey in the 100-yard butterfly (59.20 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.19); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Bartholomew, Ewen, Fitch and Morrissey (3:36.19).
GR 112, IF 63
200 medley relay — 1. GR (Xander Ogilvie, Will Silvis, Michael Fitch, Grant Ewens), 1:54.83; 2. International Falls, 1:55.78; 3. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Micah Lane), 2:01.62
200 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:56.48; 2. Jake Slatinski, IF, 2:00.69; 3, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:04.55.
200 individual medley — 1. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 2:32.37; 2. Colton Hollis, IF, 2:34.72; 3. Nik Casper, GR, 2:44.95.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 23.92; 2. Will Silvis, GR, 25.61; 3. Cody Jantzen, IF, 26.81.
Diving — 1. Adrion Mannausau, IF, 326.95; 2. David Aultman, GR, 219.40; 3, Gunnar Larson, GR, 206.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 59.20; 2., Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:04.12; 3. Gavin Wilson, IF, 1:06.01.
100 freestyle — 1. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 52.62; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 54.05; 3. Jake Slatinski, IF, 54.71.
500 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 5:25.76; 2. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:41.02; 3, Anthony Scholler, IF, 5:56.04.
200 freestyle relay — 1. International Falls, 1:37.76; 2, Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Will Silvis, Isaac Palecek, Austin Morrissey), 1:38.26; 3. International Falls, 1:52.13..
100 backstroke — 1. Will Serrano, IF, 1:03.03; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:05.01; 3. Adrion Mannausau, IF, 1:09.99..
100 breaststroke — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 1:09.19; 2. Will Silvis, GR, 1:10.47; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 1:20.94.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Grant Ewen, Michael Fitch, Austin Morrissey), 3:36.19; 2. International Falls, 3:44.76.
Wrestling
Virginia 39
Deer River 31
VIRGINIA — Virginia defeated the Deer River High School wrestling team 39-31 in dual meet action recently at Virginia.
Picking up wins for the Warriors were Tate Evans, Zach Ikola, Tygh Gullickson, Austin Mundt, Gus Thompson and JoJo Thompson.
Virginia 39, DR 31
106: Tate Evans, DR, won by forfeit.
113: Gavin Nelson, V, won by decision, 12-5.
120: Zach Ikola, DR, def. Jackson Kendall, V, by decision, 6-3.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Dylan Gielen at :23.
132: Connor Morcom, V, def. Nathians Parks, 5-4.
138: Tygh Gulllickson, DR, def. Erik Sundquist, V, by fall at 1:26.
145: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Peter Tuganu at :30.
152: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Miigwen Tuchel, V, won by forfeit.
182: Austin Mundt, DR, pinned Gabe Sundquist, V, at 1:00.
195: Keegan Comer, V, def. Lee Perrington.
220: Gus Thompson, DR, def. Ruben Mammenga, V, by major decision, 15-7.
Hwt: JoJo Thompson, DR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at :59.
Wrestling
Virginia 61
NKG 12
VIRGINIA — The Virginia High School wrestling team downed Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway (NKG) 61-12 in recent dual meet action.
Taking a win for NKG was Domonick Holcomb.
Virginia 61, NKG 12
106: Double forfeit.
113: Gavin Nelson, V, pinned Hunter Milstead at 1:34.
120: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned Brennen Perkovich at 1:04.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
132: Connor Morcom, V, pinned John Duffy at 4:13.
138: Erik Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
145: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Carter Wilson at 1:40.
152: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Miigwen Tuchel, V, def. Aiden Duffy by major decision, 17-2.
182: Gabe Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
190: Domonick Holcomb, NKG, pinned Keegan Comer, V, at 5:40.
220: Mason Marx, DR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 4:31.
Hwt: Ruben Mammenga, V, won by forfeit.
Girls Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 52
Greenway 45
COLERAINE — Elli Jankila led all scorers with 22 points Friday night to lead the Golden Bears past Greenway, 52-45.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Wilcox also hit for double figures with 11 points.
Greenway was paced by Baylie Jo Norris with 15 points.
E-G 23 29 — 52
Gwy 21 24 — 45
E-G: Anna Westby 4, Lydia Delich 8, Amara Wilcox 11, Morgan Marks 5, Elli Jankila 22, Cadyn Krmpotich 2. 3-pointers: Marks 1. Free throws: 7-15. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
G: Kennedy Hanson 5, Baylie Jo Norris 15, Klara Finke 4, Nicholle Ramirez 8, Chloe Hansen 6, Jaden Saville 7. 3-pointers: Norris 2. Free throws: 7-15. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Norris.
Girls Hockey
Roseau 4
GRG 3
ROSEAU — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost an exciting 4-3 decision to Roseau in action at Roseau on Friday.
Roseau got on the scoreboard first just 1:43 into the game when Mariah Huglen scored. However, GRG’s Claire Vekich countered with a goal less than two minutes later to tie the game.
Molly Pierce scored a little more than two minutes after Vekich’s goal to give the Lightning the lead, but Roseau’s Memphis Mertens scored later in the period. The first period ended tied at 2-2.
GRG took the lead in the second period as Vekich scored the lone goal of the stanza. The Lightning took a 3-2 advantage into the final period.
Kate Helgeson tied the game for Roseau 2:02 into the final period, and she struck again at 7:07 to score what proved to be the winning goal.
Kenny Martinson finished with 30 saves in the nets for GRG while Josie Johnson had 14 stops for Roseau.
With the loss, GRG falls to 5-3 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, Feb. 11, for a 7:30 p.m. game against Proctor. It will be at home Saturday, Feb. 13, for a 2 p.m. contest versus Alexandria.
With the win, Roseau is 5-2-1 for the season.
GRG 2 1 0— 3
BLF 2 0 2— 4
First Period — 1. R, Mariah Huglen (Memphis Mertens), 1:43; 2. GRG, Claire Vekich (Jazzy Bischoff), 3:23; 3. GRG, Molly Pierce (Vekich, Mercury Bischoff), 5:45; 4. R, Mertens (Kate Helgeson), 10:39.
Second Period — 5. GRG, Vekich (Mercury Bischoff), 8:03
Third Period — 6. Kate Helgeson (Mertens), 2:02; 7. R, Kate Helgeson (Sophia Helgeson), 7:07
Goalie Saves — GRG, Kenny Martinson 12-9-9-30; R, Josie Johnson 7-3-4-14.
Penalties — GRG, 2 for 4 minutes; R, 0 for 0 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 5
Roseau 1
ROSEAU — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team made the trip up to Roseau and came away with a 5-1 victory in play Friday in Roseau.
The Thunderhawks led 1-0 after one period on the strength of a goal from Braden Holcomb.
Grand Rapids scored twice more in the second period to lead 3-0 entering the final period. Turning on the red light for the Thunderhawks were Easton Young and Joey DelGreco.
Holcomb scored on a power play at 8:19 to give Grand Rapids a 4-1 lead. Thor Byfuglien tallied for the Rams with just over seven minutes remaining to cut the Rapids lead to 4-1 but Holcomb struck again – this time with the Thunderhawks shorthanded – to achieve the hat trick in the game.
Wyatt Pilkenton had 18 stops in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Dylan Johnson kicked out 20 shots for Roseau.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 6-0 for the season. It played host to Brainerd on Tuesday and then will travel to Hermantown for a big game against the Hawks set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
With the loss, Roseau falls to 5-2 for the season.
GR 1 2 2— 5
Roseau 0 0 1— 1
First Period — 1. GR, Braeden Holcomb (Jack Peart, Joey DelGreco), 4:28.
Second Period — 2. GR, Easton Young (Hayden DeMars, Justin Kerr), 13:20; 3. GR, DelGreco (DeMars, Sam Sterle), 16:58.
Third Period — 4. GR, Holcomb, 8:19 (pp); 5. R, Thor Byfuglien (Isaac Wensloff), 9:50; 6. GR, Holcomb (Peart), 12:17 (sh).
Goalie Saves — GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 5-8-5-18; R, Dylan Johnson 8-8-4-20.
Penalties — GRG, 4 for 16 minutes; R, 4 for 8 minutes.
