DULUTH — Can you say 3-peat?
Well, members of the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball can, and the are ecstatic in doing so.
On Thursday night at Duluth Denfeld High School, the Thunderhawks – in search of their 26th straight win and third consecutive trip to the state tournament – dispatched the Cloquet Lumberjacks by a 59-43 score in the championship game of the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament.
“It’s pretty awesome and I am very excited for the girls,” said Grand Rapids head coach Kris Hamling about the team capturing its third straight section championship. “Our defense was unbelievably exceptional and I was proud that we played pretty intense defense and that got the job done.”
Grand Rapids took the win despite being without star senior Taryn Hamling who missed the game due to personal reasons.
In Hamling’s absence, junior Jessika Lofstrom stepped up and had a huge game, scoring 27 points for Grand Rapids.
“Jessika was amazing and I am so happy that she stepped up,” said Hamling. “She deserves everything she did last night. She really did what she needed to do and stepped up for the team. She did a really great job for us.”
Hamling said focus remains to play solid defense by applying pressure on Thunderhawk opponents.
“We want to keep applying pressure and when we get to state we are going to have to play even more,” said Hamling. “We need to take it up a notch and make sure we are all cued in on the same areas that we need to be and not miss the marks like we did last night.
“It can get really loud in there (Duluth Denfeld Gym) and I think there was some miscommunication where the girls couldn’t hear each other. Once you get down to the Pavilion it is not as loud so that communication factor will be much better.”
Hamling said accomplishing the 3-peat was something this group had wanted to do for years.
“It is something that they wanted to do since they were young and they accomplished it so it’s a big goal for them,” the coach said. “Now we are going to go down to state and see what we can do and make a little bit of noise down there.
“They wanted it really bad. They came in knowing what we wanted to do with the game plan, they were confident and they just knew what needed to be done and they did it.
“It is super, super amazing and I am proud of this group of girls.”
Members of the Thunderhawk girls basketball team are junior Sydney Burggraf, sophomore Jada Morgan, senior Kate Jamtgaard, senior Kyra Giffen, senior Hannah Hostetter, sophomore Ryan Martinson, junior Jessika Lofstrom, senior Taryn Hamling, junior Braya LaPlant, senior Samantha Brink, sophomore Kayla Jenkins, junior Amanda Scherping, senior Reiley Leppanen, sophomore Annika Grose, sophomore Bekah Peterson, and sophomore Ellee Nelson.
