GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events involving area teams:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 52
Cloquet 26
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team turned in a fine all-around effort as it whipped Cloquet 52-26 in action Saturday in Cloquet.
The Thunderhawks led by nine points at the half but then outscored the Lumberjacks 29-12 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Alex Snesrud led Cloquet with 10 points. Ava Carlson added six points.
Taryn Hamling led a balanced scoring attack for Grand Rapids with 12 points while adding five rebounds and four steals. Jessika Lofstrom had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Jenny Bowman had eight points and five rebounds. Braya LaPlant scored six points and recorded three steals while Kate Jamtgaard had five points, six rebounds and three steals. Kyra Giffen pulled down six rebounds.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 7-2 for the season. It was in action Tuesday on the road against Duluth East and will be home on Friday, Feb. 19, for a 6:30 p.m. contest versus Duluth Denfeld.
With the loss, Cloquet falls to 4-7 for the season.
GR 23 29 — 52
C 14 12 — 26
Grand Rapids: Peyton Skelly 2, Kate Jamtgaard 5, Kyra Giffen 3, Braya LaPlant 6, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 12, Jenny Bowman 8, Samantha Brink 2, Amanda Scherping 4.
Cloquet: Justice Paro 2, Ava Carlson 6, Maddie Young 2, Alexa Snesrud 10, Critina Genita 2, Kiley Issendorf 4.
Total Fouls: GR 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 14-of-18; 3-pointers: GR, None.
Boys Basketball
N-K 83
MIB 48
NASHWAUK — Brent Keranen scored 21 points, and he held the Rangers Asher Zubich to 12, as the Spartans downed Mountain Iron-Buhl at home Friday.
Zubich had been averaging around 30 points per game, so Keranan played lockdown defense on him.
“Brent did a great job on him,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “He guarded him last year and a lot during the summer. He knows the challenge and looks forward to that challenge.
“We wanted to hold him under 15, and Brent was on him for 90 percent of the game. He stuck with him. He made him take tough shots and fortunately, he didn’t make a lot of those tough shots.”
Jeff Lorenz added 20 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Gaige Waldvogel had 12 and Jack Lorenz 11.
Nikolas Jesch led the Rangers with 21 points.
MIB 22 26 — 48
NK 45 38 — 83
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 12, Cooper Salinas 3, Mason Clines 2, Jeff Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 4, Nikolas Jesch 21, Carlos Hernandez 2, Braxton Negen 1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 12, Daniel Clusiau 6, Jeff Lorenz 20, Justice Rebrovich 2, Keegan Warmuth 8, Myles Nagler 3, Jack Lorenz 11, Brent Keranen 21.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-8; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11-18; 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Kayfes, Jesch 5, Waldvogel 3, Jeff Lorenz 2, Nagler.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 50
Hill City 19
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 14 points from Jude Sundquist en route the non-conference win over the Hornets Friday on Bob McDonald Court.
Bryce Warner also hit double figures for Chisholm with 13 points.
Tucker Holm had eight points to lead Hill City.
HC 8 11 — 19
CHS 28 22 — 50
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 4, Thor Dunham 8, Tucker Holm 3, Payden Gould 2, Logan Manskant 2.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 3, Jude Sundquist 14, Bryce Warner 13, July Abernathy 4, Shane Zancauske 2, Sean Fleming 6, Nathan Showalter 8.
Total Fouls: Hill City 9; Chisholm 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City 1-5; Chisholm 4-14; 3-pointers: Dunham, Holm, Noah Sundquist, Showalter.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 120
LFBF 28
LITTLEFORK — The Deer River High School boys basketball team roared past Littlefork-Big Falls 120-28 in action Friday in Littlefork.
Mikhail Wakonabo drained three 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 22 points. Tait Kongsjord scored 20, Rhett Mundt scored 13, Colton Hemphill, 12, Ty Morrison hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Samuel Rahier also had 11 points. Dave McClellan added seven points.
Blake Chlebecek nailed four 3-pointers and led LFBF with 12 points.
DR — 120
LFBF — 28
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 11, Blake Fox 4, Ethan Williams 16, Mikhal Wakonabo 22, Rhett Mundt 13, Fred Jackson 2, Dave McClellan 7, Tait Kongsjord 20, Colton Hemphill 12, Ty Morrison 11, Thomas White 2.
Littlefork-Big Falls: Micah C. 3, Blake Chlebecek 12, Blake Anderson 4, Jarrell Banner 2, Brayden Malsh 4, Jacob Pendergast 3.
Total Fouls: DR 13; LFBF 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: DR 14-18; LFBF 4-9; 3-pointers: DR, Rahier, Williams 2, Wakonabo 3, McClellan, Morrison 3; LFBF, Chlebecek 4.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 93
Mesabi East 55
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team downed Mesabi East 93-55 in play Monday at Deer River.
Ty Morrison nailed four 3-pointers and shared top scoring honors with Ethan Williams, who connected on three 3-pointers, as both players scored 20 points. Mikhail Wakonabo and Tait Kongsjord both scored 18 points while Blake Fox added eight.
Hunter Hannuksela scored 21 points to lead Mesabi East. Cody Fallstrom tallied 18, Brayden Leffel, seven, and Jordan Latola added five.
It was the sixth consecutive win for Deer River which is now 8-2 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Feb. 19, for a 7:15 p.m. home game against International Falls. It will remain at home for a 7:15 contest against Bigfork on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
With the loss, Mesabi East falls to 0-7 for the season.
ME — 55
DR — 93
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 7, Hunter Hannuksela 21, Jordan Latola 5, Brady Heinen 2, Cody Fallstrom 18, Jack Ribich 2.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 3, Blake Fox 8, Ethan Williams 20, Mikhal Wakonabo 18, Rhett Mundt 4, Tait Kongsjord 18, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 20.
Total Fouls: ME 6; DR 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: ME 3-3; DR 6-7; 3-pointers: ME, Leffel, Hannuksela 2, Latola; DR, Rahier, Fox 2, Williams 3, Wakonabo, Morrison 4.
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 3
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) hockey team lost to Alexandria in a home contest on Saturday by the score of 3-1.
There was no scoring in the first two periods as the game was scoreless entering the third period. Alexandria then scored twice early in the period to take a two-goal advantage. Scoring the goals were Peyton Boesl at 1:17, and Marki Oberg at 3:36.
Claire Vekich of GRG cut the lead in half with a goal at the 4:54 mark, but the Lightning was unable to notch the tying goal.
Makenna Aure scored an empty net goal with 26 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.
Jordan O’Kane kicked out 19 shots in the nets for Alexandria while Makenzie Cole had 24 saves for GRG.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for GRG as it falls to 4-5 for the season. It will attempt to right the ship on Thursday, Feb. 18, when it faces Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in a 7 p.m. game at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. It remains at home on Saturday, Feb. 20, for a 2 p.m. contest against Northern Tier.
With the win, Alexandria is 4-3-1 for the season.
A 0 0 3— 3
GRG 0 0 1— 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 1. A, Peyton Boesl (Ali Castle, Anna Doherty), 1:17; 2. A, Marki Oberg (Makenna Aure), 3:36; 3. GRG, Claire Vekich (Allie LeClaire, Makenzie Cole), 4:54; 4. A, Aure, 16:34 (en).
Goalie Saves — A, Jordan O’Kane 6-8-5-19; GRG, Makenzie Cole 8-8-8-24.
Penalties — A, 3 for 6 minutes; GRG, 1 for 2 minutes.
