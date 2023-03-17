MINNEAPOLIS — Close but no cigar.
The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team played well in both games of the Minnesota Class AAA Girls Basketball State Tournament in Minneapolis on Wednesday and Thursday, but came up short in both games.
The Thunderhawks saw their 26-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Stewartville on Wednesday, and then they fell to Marshall on Thursday to have their season come to an end.
Following are results of games in the state tournament:
State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Stewartville 71
Grand Rapids 57
The game was close in the first half as the game was tied at 9-9 before Stewartville took a 14-11 lead on a bucket from Ella Theobald. The Thunderhawks came back to tie the score at 17-17 on a jump shot by Kate Jamtgaard. Grand Rapids would then take the lead at 19-17 on a bucket from Amanda Scherping with 7:43 remaining in the first half.
Unfortunately, that was to be the only lead for the Thunderhawks as Stewartville went on an eight-point run to take a 25-19 advantage with 5:16 left in the first half.
Grand Rapids closed to within 25-23 on two free throws from Braya LaPlant and a bucket from Jamtgaard. But Stewartville went on another eight-point run and stretched out its lead to 33-23 with 2:37 left in the half.
But Grand Rapids made another run as two baskets from Jessika Lofstrom and another by LaPlant pulled the Thunderhawks to within 33-29. Stewartville added a bucket before half’s end and went into halftime with a 35-29 lead.
After the Thunderhawks scored the first bucket of the second half, Stewartville scored the next dozen points to take a big 47-33 lead. Grand Rapids kept battling and whittled the lead down to 55-49 on a basket from Lofstrom with 9:06 left in the game. But Stewartville put the game away as it then went on a 12-point run to lead 67-49 with 4:22 remaining.
The Tigers then ran out the clock to take the victory and advance to the semifinals with their 25th straight victory.
Ella Theobald led Stewartville in scoring with 18 points while pulling down five rebounds while Audrey Shindelar nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Savannah Hedin had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, Haylie Strum scored seven points, Taylor Klement had six points, and Jayci Rath and Avery Spencer both added five points.
Lofstrom had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for Grand Rapids while Amanda Scherping scored 14. Jamtgaard had 11 points, and LaPlant scored 10 points and recorded five steals.
In other quarterfinal games in the tournament, No. 1 seed Becker defeated Marshall 52-43, No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s downed DeLaSalle 64-53, and No. 3 seed Alexandria topped Hill-Murray 57-49.
Semifinal action will have Becker facing Stewartville and Benilde-St. Margaret’s taking on Alexandria.
The championship game is Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
GR 29 28—57
S 35 36—71
Grand Rapids: Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 18, Braya LaPlant 10, Kate Jamtgaard 11, Kyra Giffen 2, Amanda Scherping 14.
Stewartville: Ella Theobald 18, Haylie Strum 7, Jayci Rath 5, Savannah Hedin 11, Keeley Steele 6, Audrey Shindelar 13, Avery Spencer 5, Taylor Klement 6.
Total fouls: GR 15; S 13; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Jamtgaard, Scherping; S, Strum, Rath, Hedin, Shindelar 3, Klement; Free throws: GR 12-of-14; ME 16-of-22.
Second Round
Marshall 41
Grand Rapids 33
In second round play on March 16, at the Gangelhoff Center, Marshall defeated Grand Rapids in a low-scoring contest 41-33.
Results of the game will be in Wednesday’s edition.
Marshall clung to a razor-thin 20-18 lead at the half and it was able to hold off Grand Rapids to take the win.
Junior Jessika Lofstrom led Grand Rapids with 14 points in the game while junior Braya LaPlant finished with nine. Senior Kate Jamtgaard added six points.
With the two losses in the state tournament, Grand Rapids finishes its season with a fine 26-4 record. Seniors seeing their last action for the Thunderhawks include Kate Jamtgaard, Kyra Giffen, Hannah Hostetter, Taryn Hamling, Samantha Brink, and Reiley Leppanen.
