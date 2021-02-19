GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sports happenings in the area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 69
Duluth East 45
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team traveled to Duluth and downed Duluth East 69-45 in play Tuesday.
Grand Rapids forged out a nice 28-15 lead at the half and then opened things up to outscore the Greyhounds 41-30 in the second half.
Taryn Hamling was the big gun for the Thunderhawks as she connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 32 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Jessika Lofstrom scored 14, Braya LaPlant, eight along with six boards, and Kyra Giffen added five points. Jenny Bowman had three points and five rebounds.
Ashlynne Guenther scored 18 points to pace Duluth East in scoring. Regan Juenemann scored 10 points and Rylee Stevens added seven.
Grand Rapids is now 8-2 for the season. It was in action on Friday against Duluth Denfeld and then will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Proctor on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
With the loss, Duluth East falls to 0-10 for the season.
GR 28 41 — 69
DE 15 30 — 45
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 2, Kyra Giffen 5, Braya LaPlant 8, Jessika Lofstrom 14, Taryn Hamling 32, Jenny Bowman 3, Amanda Scherping 2, Reiley Leppanen 3.
Duluth East: Anna Libbon 2, Kaitlyn Kuklock 4, Regan Juenemann 10, Emma Horyza 2, Ashlynne Guenther 18, Macey DeRosier 2, Rylee Stevens 7.
Three pointers: GR, LaPlant 2, Hamling 4, Leppanen; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 48
Deer River 40
EVELETH — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to Eveleth-Gilbert 48-40 in recent action.
The Golden Bears led 23-21 at the half and then outscored the Warriors 25-19 in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Elli Jankila scored 18 points to pace Eveleth-Gilbert. Morgan Marks scored 16 and Cadyn Krmpotich added eight.
Torii Antilla scored 12 points to lead Deer River. Jessica Reigel scored 10 points and Grace Bergland added nine.
DR 21 19 — 40
EG 23 25 — 48
Deer River: Abby Sheeder 2, Katie Storlie 4, Torii Anttila 12, Jessica Reigel 10, Constance Bowstring 1, Grace Bergland 9, Kristin Schaaf 2; Three pointers: Anttila 2; Free throws: 8-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Josie Drotts.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 2, Lydia Delich 4, Morgan Marks 16, Elli Jankila 18, Cadyn Krmpotich 8; Three pointers: Marks 2; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 3
North Shore 2
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated North Shore 3-2 in play Tuesday in Coleraine.
Sully Tikkanen scored at 11:20 of the first period as North Shore led 1-0 after one period. Greenway tied the game when Alden Springer turned on the red light at the 4:25 mark. The game was tied after two periods.
The Raiders wasted little time in taking the lead for good as Carter Cline found the back of the net just 1:30 into the final period. Greenway increased its lead to 3-1 with 6:48 remaining when Bodie Jorgenson scored on a power play.
Lucas Stadler of North Shore scored on a power play with 58 seconds remaining to make the game interesting. But Greenway held the lead to take the win.
Nathan Jurgansen kicked out 27 shots in the nets for Greenway while Ryan Bilben had 24 saves for North Shore.
With the win, Greenway is now 5-3-2 for the season. It was in action Friday against Thief River Falls and will be on the road at Virginia for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
With the loss, North Shore falls to 1-7 for the season.
NS 1 0 1— 2
GWY 0 1 2— 3
First Period — 1. NS, Sully Tikkanen (Ryder McMillen), 11:20.
Second Period — 2. G, Aden Springer (Cade Predovich, Coleman Groshong). 4:25
Third Period — 3. G, Carter Cline (Wyatt Thorson, Darric Davidson), 1:30; 4. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Taevon Wells, Cline), 10:12 (pp); 5. NS, Lucas Stadler (McMillen), 16:02 (pp).
Goalie Saves — NS, Ryan Bilben 6-9-9—24; G, Nathan Jurgansen 9-7-11—27.
Penalties — NS 3-6; Greenway 5-21.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 49
Hermantown 43
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team was victorious over Hermantown 49-43 in action Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
The game was tied at 24-24 at the half but the Thunderhawks outscored the Hawks 25-19 in the defensive-oriented second half to take the six-point win.
Austin Hanson nailed three 3-pointers and shared top scoring honors for Grand Rapids along with Ty Pederson as both tallied 15 points. Ethan Florek scored eight points while Trent Johnson added six.
Blake Schmitz drained four 3-pointers and topped Hermantown with 15 points. Ryan Zastrow scored 13 while Zack Olson and Keaton Christianson both added seven.
With the win, Grand Rapids climbs over the .500 mark at 5-4. It played Esko on the road n Friday and will be at Duluth Denfeld for a game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
With the loss, Hermantown is 4-7 on the season.
H 24 19 — 43
GR 24 25 — 49
Hermantown: Ryan Zastrow 13, Mike Lau 3, Kadence Tinsley 2, Zack Olson 7, Keaton Christianson 7, Drew Schmitz 2, Blake Schmitz 15, Jackson Sarne 1.
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 15, Brady Bachmann 1, Ethan Florek 8, Trent Johnson 6, Ty Pederson 15, Luke Roy 4.
Three pointers: H, Christianson, B. Schmitz 4; GR, Hanson 3, Florek 2, Johnson 2, Roy; Free throws: 5-of-7; GR 3-of-6; Total fouls: H 13; GR 13. Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 48
Greenway 39
CHERRY — Lauren Staples scored 15 points as the Tigers beat the Raiders at home Thursday.
Jessa Schroeter and Courtney Sajdak both had eight points. Jillian Sajdak added seven.
Chloe Hansen led Greenway with 13 points. Jadin Saville had nine and Nicholle Ramirez seven.
GHS 17 22 — 39
CHS 25 23 — 48
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Bailey Jo Norris 4, Frankie Cuellar 2, Nicholle Ramirez 7, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Rajala 2, Jadin Saville 9.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 8, Lauren Staples 15, Courtney Sajdak 8, Danielle Clement 1, Kacie Zganjar 1, Elle Ridge 8, Jillian Sajdak 7.
Total Fouls: Greenway 21; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: Hanson, Ramirez; Free Throws: Greenway 5-8; Cherry 13-27; 3-pointers: Hansen, Saville, Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak.
Girls Basketball
MIB 93
HCN 17
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team cruised to a 93-17 win over Hill City/Northland Thursday night.
The Rangers played a totally dominant first half, leading 73-6 at the break, putting the entire second half into running time. While the result of the contest was never in question, the game did provide a good opportunity for MI-B to take a look at their younger players coming off the bench. Head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was the success of the older girls that allowed the younger girls to get minutes in the game.
Sage Ganyo led all scorers in the contest with 19 points for MI-B. Hali Savela finished with 18, Jordan Zubich had 15 and Lauren Maki had 12. Hunter Ahonen and Annika Spangler led the Storm with five points apiece.
HCN 6 11 — 17
MIB 73 20 — 93
Hill City/Northland: Hunter Ahonen 5, Lainee Spangler 2, Emma Finke 2, Annika Spangler 5, Ava Smith 3; Three pointers: Smith 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 5, Hali Savela 18, Jordan Zubich 15, Aaliyah Barfield 3, Gabby Lira 7, Aolani Strong 2, Sage Ganyo 19, Zoe Bialczak 2, Lauren Maki 12; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Barfield 1, Lira 1, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Nordic Skiing
GR Invite
COLERAINE — The Grand Rapids High School girls and boys Nordic ski teams competed in the Grand Rapids Invitational on Tuesday at Mount Itasca in Coleraine.
Following are results of the meet:
Boys Varsity Freestyle
Ely was first with 380 points followed by Grand Rapids 373, Duluth Marshall, 367, and Proctor 357.
Ely senior Jasper Johnston was first in the five-kilometer race with a time of 13 minutes and 3 seconds. Declan Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall was second in 13:22 while senior Sam Stertz of Grand Rapids was third in 13:35.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were Matej Cervenka, seventh in 15:18, Joshua Timm, ninth in 16:13, Frank Gangi, 12th in 16:56, Jack Cannella, 17th in 18:12, and Zach Bolton, 21st in 26:05.
Girls Varsity Freestyle
Ely was first in the team competition with 381 points. Grand Rapids was second with 377.5 followed by Proctor, 356.5, and Duluth Marshall, 354.
Zoe Devine of Ely was first in the five-kilometer race in a time of 16:53. Della Bettendorf of Proctor was second in 17:13 while Elsa Viren of Grand Rapids was third, also in a time of 17:13.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were Sanny Gangi, sixth in 18:10, Ella Karkela, seventh in 18:21, Ada Jackson, 11th in 19:24, Abigail Birkey, 15th in 19:55, Hailey LaFrenier, 18th in 20:35, Taylor Birkey, 21st in 21:01, Liv Wyland, 22nd in 21:35, and Katherine Eddy, 26th in 22:23.
Boys Basketball
Aitkin 67
Greenway 52
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to Aitkin 67-52 in action recently in Coleraine.
Hunter Nissan nailed four 3-pointers and scored 28 points to pace the Gobblers. Gus Sanford scored 13 while Zach McDonald and Owen Hagen both added 10.
The Raiders were led by Grant Hansen who was on fire with five 3-pointers and 25 points. Westin Smith nailed four 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Holden Hron added seven.
With the loss, Greenway is 1-10 on the season. It was in action against Mt. Iron-Buhl on Friday and will be on the road for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Mesabi East on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Girls Hockey
GRG 3
CEC 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team broke a four-game losing streak by skating past Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) Thursday night in action at Grand Rapids.
GRG scored the lone goal of the first period as Grace Sevigny turned on the red light.
The Lightning added two more goals in the middle period to take a 3-0 advantage into the final period. Notching goals for GRG were Amber Elich and Mercury Bischoff, who scored on a power play.
CEC’s goal came at the 9:26 mark of the third period by Lily Hanson and it was the lone score of the period.
Makenzie Cole turned in a solid effort in the nets for GRG as she had 17 saves. Araya Kiminski of CEC finished with 25 stops.
With the win, GRG is now 6-5 on the season. It will play Northern Tier on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the IRC Civic Center in a 2 p.m. game. It will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEC falls to 4-3 with the loss.
CEC 0 0 1— 1
GRG 1 2 0— 3
First Period — 1. GRG, Grace Sevigny (Kaisa Reed, Justine Carsrud), 6:10.
Second Period — 2. GRG, Amber Elich (Claire Vekich, Mercury Bischoff), 11:12; 3. GRG, Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Vekich), 15:22 (pp)
Third Period — 4. CEC, Lily Hanson (Emily Litchke), 9:26.
Goalie Saves — CEC, Araya Kiminski 9-8-8—25; GRG, Makenzie Cole 4-5-8—17.
Penalties — CEC 1-for-2 minutes; GRG, 1-for-2 minutes.
