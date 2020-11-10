CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School football team moved to 5-0 for the season as it thrashed the Cloquet Lumberjacks 41-0 in action Friday night in Cloquet.
Grand Rapids turned in a dominating performance in the game as it scored more than 40 points for the fourth time in five games this season while also defensively recording a shutout over the Lumberjacks.
“You never expect games like this either way,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “You always think you have a shot and you respect your opponent. We caught them on a day where we played really, really well; the kids played almost flawlessly. It was a game where we only had I think 30 offensive snaps and it was the same against North Branch where we were limited with those snaps.
“Our boys were explosive and took care of business on both sides of the ball.”
The Thunderhawks set the tone for the game early as they scored on their first two possessions to take an early lead. The first touchdown came when speedy Caden Hofstad pranced into the end zone from three yards out. Nic Langlois added the extra point and Grand Rapids led 7-0 with 11:34 left in the first quarter.
After Cloquet went three and out on its first possession, the Thunderhawks wasted little time in taking a two-touchdown lead. That score came on a three-yard pass from Trent Johnson to sure-handed Ben Bonner. Grand Rapids led 14-0 after one quarter.
Grand Rapids then took advantage of a Lumberjack fumble as Dane Kennedy recovered. Johnson barely got rid of the ball but found John Bonner on a 49-yard scoring pass. Langlois was good with the extra point as the Thunderhawks led 21-0 with 8:34 left in the first half.
Grand Rapids took a 27-0 advantage in the third quarter when Johnson broke free on an 18-yard scoring run.
Kennedy got into the scoring parade late in the third quarter when he scored on a 40-yard scamper.
Grand Rapids’ defense came up with a big play in the fourth quarter as Cloquet had driven deep into Thunderhawk territory. On a fourth and goal situation, Cloquet lost its fourth fumble of the game, but this one was costly as Andy Thomsen scooped up a Alec Turnbull fumble and returned it 97 yards for another Rapids touchdown. Langlois was good with the kick and the Thunderhawks put the game into running time, leading 41-0.
While Grand Rapids remains unbeaten on the year, Cloquet falls to 3-2 for the season.
Spahn said the Thunderhawk offense has been very good this season but added that is has overshadowed the performance of the Grand Rapids defense which also has been dominating this season.
“The defense played extremely well Friday and coach (Bill) Kinnunen does a phenomenal job with those guys,” Spahn said. “We’ve given up six points in the first half this year – eight points if you count the safety that the offense gave up against North Branch. I can’t say enough about how well these guys are playing with each other and for each other. Defensively it is very, very fluid and all the different parts – the secondary, the linebackers, the D line – are all on the same page and they are all playing so incredibly well together.
“It feels pretty good to be 5-0. I think it’s what the kids and the coaches envisioned us to be. The game Friday was one of the most complete games that we have played and we executed at such a high level across the board. The challenge is to keep that going and we continually remind the boys that it’s not who you play but how you play. The focus is always on us and how we play because really that’s all you can control. So if we can continue to keep that focus and if we can continue to hone our execution, I think we are going to be tough.”
Versus Hibbing
The Thunderhawks will complete their regular season against a winless Hibbing team. The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
“Hibbing is struggling a little bit, but it comes back to how we play, not who we play,” Spahn said. “The last thing that we want is to see a dip in execution based on who we play regardless of who it is. I hope the boys will be focused and ready to go. Hibbing beat us two years ago when these guys were sophomores and they still remember that.”
The section tournament begins following the regular season. There are five teams in the section and it appears the Thunderhawks will have a bye in the first round with the No. 1 seed.
“We should have a home game on Saturday, Nov. 21,” said Spahn.
Grand Rapids 14 7 13 7—41
North Branch 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Caden Hofstad 3-yard run (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-Ben Bonner 3-yard pass from Trent Johnson (Langlois kick)
Second Quarter
GR-John Bonner 49-yard pass from Johnson (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
GR-Johnson 18-yard run (Pass failed)
GR-Dane Kennedy 40-yard run (Langlois kick)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Andy Thomsen 97-yard fumble return (Langlois kick)
