CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School football team moved to 5-0 for the season as it thrashed the Cloquet Lumberjacks 41-0 in action Friday night in Cloquet.
The Thunderhawks set the tone for the game early as they scored on their first two possessions to take an early lead. The first touchdown came when speedy Caden Hofstad pranced into the end zone from three yards out. Nic Langlois added the extra point and Grand Rapids led 7-0 with 11:34 left in the first quarter.
After Cloquet went three and out on its first possession, the Thunderhawks wasted little time in taking a two-touchdown lead. That score came on a three-yard pass from Trent Johnson to sure-handed Ben Bonner. Grand Rapids led 14-0 after one quarter.
Grand Rapids took advantage of a Lumberjack fumble as Dane Kennedy recovered. Johnson then barely got rid of the ball but found John Bonner on a 49-yard scoring pass. Langlois was good with the extra point as the Thunderhawks led 21-0 with 8:34 left in the first half.
Grand Rapids took a 27-0 advantage in the third quarter when Johnson broke free on an 18-yard scoring run.
Kennedy got into the scoring parade late in the third quarter when he scored on a 40-yard scamper.
Grand Rapids’ defense came up with a big play in the fourth quarter as Cloquet had driven deep into Thunderhawk territory. On a fourth and goal situation, Cloquet lost its fourth fumble of the game, but this one was costly as Andy Thomsen scooped up a Alec Turnbull fumble and returned it 97 yards for another Rapids touchdown. Langlois was good with the kick and the Thunderhawks put the game into running time, leading 41-0.
While Grand Rapids remains unbeaten on the year, Cloquet falls to 3-2 for the season.
Grand Rapids 14 7 13 7—41
North Branch 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Caden Hofstad 3-yard run (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-Ben Bonner 3-yard pass from Trent Johnson (Langlois kick)
Second Quarter
GR-John Bonner 49-yard pass from Johnson (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
GR-Johnson 18-yard run (Pass failed)
GR-Dane Kennedy 40-yard run (Langlois kick)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Andy Thomsen 97-yard fumble return (Langlois kick)
