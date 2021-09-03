GRAND RAPIDS — A swarming defense plus a potent ground attack proved to be the formula for success for the Grand Rapids High School football team in its season and home opener Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawk defense allowed just one complete pass in the game to Mora and limited the Mustangs to 145 total yards in a dominant defensive effort as Grand Rapids came away with a 24-0 victory.
Both teams practiced extreme ball control in the first half as both teams put together good drives to run down the clock. The Thunderhawks took the opening kickoff and made it fruitful as junior speedster Owen Glenn broke free on a 27-yard scoring run. Glenn ran in the two-point conversion as Grand Rapids led 8-0 with 8:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Mora put together a nice drive on its first possession, using a big fourth-down play to move deep into Grand Rapids territory. However, the drive stalled at the Thunderhawk five yard line when a pass from quarterback Avery Nelson hit off the hands of a receiver and fell harmlessly into the end zone.
The drive ended with just seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Grand Rapids was able to add the lone touchdown of the second quarter when junior quarterback Ethan Florek found a streaking Glenn over the middle. Glenn took the pass and scooted 33 yards for the touchdown, and after a two-point conversion run by Jack Cleveland, Grand Rapids led 16-0.
Neither team was able to score in the remainder of the second quarter as the Thunderhawks took the 16-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
There was just one touchdown in the second half and it came in the fourth quarter when Aiden Chandler broke free on a 40-yard scoring run. Cleveland bulled into the end zone for the two-point conversion as Grand Rapids increased its lead to 24-0.
Chandler finished with 87 yards rushing in the game while Cleveland rushed for 74. Glenn finished the evening with 58 yards on the ground.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 1-0 for the season.
Mora 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grand Rapids 8 8 0 8 — 24
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 27-yard run (Glenn run)
Second Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 33-yard pass from Ethan Florek (Jack Cleveland run)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
GR-Aiden Chandler 40-yard run (Cleveland run)
