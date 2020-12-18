f

Kale Florek, a senior lineman on the Grand Rapids High School football team, has been selected for the Minnesota Class 4A All-State Academic Team.

GRAND RAPIDS — It has been announced that senior lineman Kale Florek of the Section 8AAAA runner-up Grand Rapids High School football team has been named to the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Class 4A Academic All-State Team.

Other Northern Minnesota All-State Academic selections include Isaiah Biehn, Bemidji, 5A; Owen Miller, Aitkin, 3A; Brevyn Lingen, Thief River Falls, 3A; Bode Magnuson, Pequot Lakes, 3A; Eli Schlangen, Two Harbors, 3A; Jack Maxwell, International Falls, 2A; Blake Norris, Warroad, 2A; Carter Williams, Red Lake County, 1A; Andrew Kosloski, Cromwell-Wright, 9-man; Preston Rohloff, Hancock, 9-man; Drew Dean, McGregor, 9-man; Dan Aman, Nevis, 9-man; and Luc Stadler, Silver Bay, 9-man.

