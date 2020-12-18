GRAND RAPIDS — It has been announced that senior lineman Kale Florek of the Section 8AAAA runner-up Grand Rapids High School football team has been named to the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Class 4A Academic All-State Team.
Other Northern Minnesota All-State Academic selections include Isaiah Biehn, Bemidji, 5A; Owen Miller, Aitkin, 3A; Brevyn Lingen, Thief River Falls, 3A; Bode Magnuson, Pequot Lakes, 3A; Eli Schlangen, Two Harbors, 3A; Jack Maxwell, International Falls, 2A; Blake Norris, Warroad, 2A; Carter Williams, Red Lake County, 1A; Andrew Kosloski, Cromwell-Wright, 9-man; Preston Rohloff, Hancock, 9-man; Drew Dean, McGregor, 9-man; Dan Aman, Nevis, 9-man; and Luc Stadler, Silver Bay, 9-man.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.