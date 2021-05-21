CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team placed first in a Lake Superior Conference quadrangular which was conducted May 18, at Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex in Grand Rapids.
The host Thunderhawk team was first with 200 points followed by Hibbing, 181.50, Rock Ridge 144.50, and Duluth Denfeld, 95.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were freshman Whitney Sylvester in the 3,200-meter run (12:51); eighth grader Ellee Nelson in the 100-meter hurdles (18.40 seconds); the 4 x 100-meter relay (53.18 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay (1:52.72); the 4 x 800-meter relay (10:56.71); senior Merica Beighley in the shot put (34-feet, 6-inches); and junior Justine Carsrud in the discus (92-feet, 10-inches).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Kate Jamtgaard in the 200-meter dash (29.11 seconds) and the 400-meter dash (1:03.31); sophomore Josie Hanttula in the pole vault (9-feet, 6-inches); junior Justine Carsrud in the shot put (28-3.5); and junior Rowan Krueger-Barth in the discus (87-11).
LSC Quad
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 200; 2. Hibbing 181.50; 3, Rock Ridge 144.50; 4. Duluth Denfeld 95.
100 dash: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 13.29; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 13.35; 3. Brynn Babich, H, 13.87; 4. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 14./06; 5. Ainsley Olson, GR, 14.11.
200 dash: 1. Brynn Babich, H, 28.80; 2. Kate Jamtgaard, GR, 29.11; 3. Ainsley Olson, GR, 29.50.
400 dash: 1. Ayva Burkes, H, 1:02.10; 2. Kate Jamtgaard, GR, 1:03.31; 3. Emery Maki, H, 1:03.44; 4. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:08.28.
800 run: 1. Claire Barlass, DD, 2:33.86; 2. Alex Wercinski, RR, 2:37.08; 3,. Kyra Giffen, GR, 2:46.54; 5. Emily Timm, GR, 2:48.78.
1,600 run: 1. Jorie Anderson, H, 5:57.99; 2, Gianna Figueroa, H, 5:58.25; 3. Ella Karkela, GR, 5:58.77; 5. Sanny Gangi, GR, 6:00.15.
3,200 run: 1. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 12:51; 2. Avah Kraushaar, RR, 13:49; 3, Miriam Milani, H, 13:56; 7. Katherine Eddy, GR, 14:36.
100 hurdles: 1. Ellee Nelson, GR, 18.40; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 18:70; 3 Lilly Watkins, GR, 18.70.
300 hurdles: 1. Geli Stenson, H, 51.44; 2. Jennie Krause, RR, 52.85; 3. Ellee Nelson, GR, 53.27; 4. Alvine Njounang, GR, 55.93.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids, 53.18; 2. Rock Ridge, 53.74; 3, Hibbing, 56.07.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids 1:52.72; 2, Rock Ridge, 1:58.67; 3, Hibbing, 2:00.19.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Hibbing, 4:19.67; 2. Rock Ridge, 4:29.58; 3, Grand Rapids, 4:33.40.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids, 10:56.71; 2. Hibbing, 11:07.52; 3. Rock Ridge, 11:10.93.
High jump: 1. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 4-10; 2. Julia Gherardi, H, 4-4; 3. Emily Timm, GR, 4-4; 6. Ellee Nelson, GR, 3-10.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 12-0; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-6; 3. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 8-0.
Triple jump: 1. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 33-0.76; 2. Ella Lamppa, RR, 28-9; 3. Kyra Giffen, GR, 28-8.5; 5. Lilly Watkins, GR, 27-9
Long jump: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 15-8; 2. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 15-2; 3. Elli Jankila, RR, 14-6.25; 5. Kyra Giffen, GR, 13-2; 6. Ainsley Olson, GR, 12-8.5.
Shot put: 1. Merica Beighley, GR, 34-6; 2. Justine Carsrud, GR, 28-3.5; 3. Mia Schuchard, RR, 27-4.
Discus: 1. Justine Carsrud, GR, 92-10; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 87-11; 3. Mia Schuchard, RR, 73-10.
