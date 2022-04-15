GRAND RAPIDS — Dan Potter is beginning his first season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team in 2022.
Even though this is his first season as head coach of the Thunderhawks, Potter has extensive coaching experience. He coached in the Greenway program for 22 years, and after retiring from that position, he coached pitchers in Cherry for five years. Then, when he retired from his job at Blandin Paper Co., he took the head coaching job at Hill City High School which he held for five years. During his final season there, Hill City merged with Northland-Remer.
“It feels good to be coaching here,” said Potter. “I haven’t coached here in high school but I have been with the summer teams for about 10 years coaching their pitchers and stuff, and the team. So it’s not a big adjustment, although being at a bigger school is an adjustment.”
Potter said there has been much work with the Thunderhawk pitching during the preseason and he feels the team will be solid in that critical department. Returning to head the staff will be senior Hannah Kinnunen while sophomores Addie Linder and Alex Klous also are expected to see action.
“Either we work on movement pitchers or we throw full out,” Potter explained. “Right now the pitchers are up to throwing six to eight innings of called pitches.”
Senior Tanner Eck will be the starting catcher for the Thunderhawks while junior Lindsey Tulla will play third base. Patrolling center field will be junior Lindsey Racine. Linder or Klous will play first base when not pitching.
When asked what will be keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks, Potter said, “I think if we can just play as a team. I think that is important this year with this group. If they can jell as a team, I think they will do pretty well. They have done really well together so far and I am happy about a that.
“I come into practice and they are all eager to practice and ready to go. You don’t have to wonder if they are there and it’s been good. We might take a few licks early when we are trying to learn our way, but I think we will be OK as we go through it.”
Assisting Potter in the coaching department is his pitching coach and daughter, Amy Foster, who pitched at Bemidji State University and who was a two-year All-State pitcher at Greenway, along with Scott Patrow, Shannon Fitch and Eric Blair.
“I think the coaching staff will help us keep moving forward,” said Potter.
Weather has wreaked havoc on Grand Rapids’ early-season schedule, in which three games have been called.
“Right now, our next game is scheduled for April 19, against Duluth Denfeld, and there could be some makeup games before then but I don’t think so. We can’t even get outside to practice anywhere. We hit fly balls in the parking lot one day.”
Potter said the team has been working hard and that he is enjoying the experience.
“I think they have it all this year; they are very hard-working, they show up on time, they put everything away every day. It’s a good group; they can cut loose and have fun when you let them so I think it is going to be fun that way for me.”
