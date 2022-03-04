DULUTH — It was too little too late for the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team Thursday night in the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament championship game at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
The top two seeds in the tournament – No. 1 seed Andover and No. 2 seed Grand Rapids – tangled for the right to represent the section in the state hockey tournament next week.
The Thunderhawks – playing their best hockey of the game in the third period – cut the Andover lead in half and asserted intense pressure at times to try to notch the tying goal.
But Andover was able to add an empty-net goal to squash any comeback hopes for Grand Rapids and it went on to a 3-1 victory over the Thunderhawks.
Grand Rapids – who defeated Andover 2-1 in a tight game in Grand Rapids in early February –found the going tough early as Andover controlled the first period, out shooting the Thunderhawks 17-4. Thanks to the play of goaltender Myles Gunderson, Grand Rapids trailed by just a 1-0 score at period’s end.
The lone goal of the period came during a scramble in front of the net where Gavyn Thoreson knocked it in. Cayden Casey got the assist on the goal.
The Thunderhawks picked up their play in the second period but were unable to solve Andover goaltender Austin Brauns who kicked out 14 Grand Rapids shots in the period.
A key play in the game came when Andover scored the lone goal of the period while it was shorthanded. Scoring the goal was Brooks Cogswell at the 1:52 mark of the period. There was no more scoring in the middle period as Andover led 2-0 entering the third period.
Grand Rapids was able to cash in on its good chances with 7:15 remaining in the game to cut Andover’s lead in half. The goal was scored by Ren Morque on feeds from Joey DelGreco and Kaden Nelson.
The Thunderhawks put on good pressure for the remainder of the game by goaltender Brauns stood tall and kept everything out of the net. Grand Rapids pulled its goaltender for another attacker in an attempt to tie the game but Andover’s Casey ended the suspense with an empty-net goal with 20 seconds left.
Both goaltenders were outstanding in the game as Brauns finished with 29 saves while Gunderson had 34 saves.
With the loss, Grand Rapids completes its season with a 20-7-1 record.
Seniors seeing their last action for the Thunderhawks include forward Kaden Nelson, defenseman Easton Young, forward Joey DelGreco, forward Travis Verbick, defenseman Ren Morque, forward Justin Kerr, forward Garett Drotts, forward Henry Sterle, forward Hayden DeMars, forward Luc Dulong, defenseman Samuel Sterle, and goaltender Zac Lagergren.
GR 0 0 1— 1
A 1 1 1— 3
First Period — 1. A, Gavyn Thoreson (Cayden Casey), 9:30.
Second Period — 2. A, Brooks Cogswell (Ben Doll), 1:52 (sh).
Third Period — 3. GR, Ren Morque (Joey DelGreco, Kaden Nelson), 9:45; 4. A, Casey (Logan Gravink, Thoreson), 16:40 (en).
Goalie Saves — Myles Gunderson, GR, 16-10-8—34; Austin Brauns, A, 4-14-11—29.
Penalties — GR 4-for-19 minutes; A 4-for-8 minutes.
DelGreco is Mr. Hockey Finalist
SAINT PAUL — The Minnesota All Sports Alliance recently announced the Top Ten Candidates for the 38th annual Mr. Hockey Award are: Alex Bump (Prior Lake), Joey DelGreco (Grand Rapids), Drew Fisher (Cretin-Derham Hall), Daimon Gardner (Warroad), Dylan Godbout (Hill-Murray), Leo Gruba (Hill-Murray), Barrett Hall (Gentry), Gavin Lindberg (Moorhead), Tristan Sarsland (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) and Max Strand (Roseau).
The Minnesota All Sports Alliance also announced that Marko Belak (Cretin-Derham Hall), Austin Brauns (Andover) and Ben Dardis (Mahtomedi) are the finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of the state’s top senior goaltender.
The University of St. Thomas is the recipient of the fifth annual Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award, given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.
The 38th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Kirsten Krull. The Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament will be held at Xcel Energy Center and 3M Arena at Mariucci March 9-12. The Minnesota Wild sponsor the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.
Hockey fans and the general public are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. For more information and to purchase tickets to the banquet please visit www.minnesotaminutemen.com. Individual tickets are $35.
The Mr. Hockey Award is given to the outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota and is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state. Four other awards will be presented at the banquet: The Frank Brimsek Award, The John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year, The Cliff Thompson Award, presented to the “Old Timer Coach” of the year and the Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award.
