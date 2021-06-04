GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events involving area teams:
Section 7AAA Softball
Cloquet 7
GR 0
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Cloquet 7-0 in action Wednesday in Cloquet.
Cloquet scored two runs in the second inning to lead 2-0. It added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-0 advantage. The Lumberjacks then lengthened their lead with three more runs in the sixth inning.
Amanda Paul hurled a three-hit shutout for Cloquet as she walked one and struck out 10.
Hannah Kinnunen took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In her six innings of work, she allowed seven runs – only three of which were earned – while yielding eight hits. She walked two and struck out six.
Brynn Martin had two hits and scored two runs for Cloquet while Roena Diver had a double and three RBIs. Jordyn Sorenson and Carly Johnson both added RBIs.
Adrienne Venditto had two of the Thunderhawks’ three hits while Addie Linder had the other.
Grand Rapids is 9-12 for the season. It will play its next tournament game on Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Braun Park in Cloquet against Duluth Denfeld, which is 5-16 for the season.
GR 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
C 020 023 x— 7 8 0
Grand Rapids: Hannah Kinnunen (L); 2B-Roena Diver; 3B-Justice Paro.
Section 7AA
Softball
GRAND RAPIDS — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team won two games in the Section 7AAA Tournament and will play Moose Lake-Willow River in the winner’s bracket of the Final Four on Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at Braun Park in Cloquet.
The winner of that game will advance as an undefeated team in the finals of the double-elimination tournament. The championship game is slated for Thursday, June 10, at 3 p.m. in Cloquet. Should another game be needed, it will be conducted at 5 p.m.
Should Greenway – 23-0 on the season – lose on Tuesday, it will play at 3 p.m. in Cloquet in an elimination game. The winner of that game will advance to the championship round where it would need to beat the undefeated team twice to earn a state berth.
“We have never played Moose Lake before but we were watching them yesterday and they are a talented team,” said Raider coach Kerby Gernander. “They are well-coached, they play a small-ball game and their pitching is very good. I expect to see a real good game on Tuesday.
“Our girls have been working hard with a lot of repetitions in the field and in the batting cage which can get tedious at times but our girls are focused and they are ready to go.”
Greenway 7
Rush City 2
The Raiders defeated Rush City 7-2 in their first game on Thursday.
Ava Johnson was 3-for-3 with a double and scored a run for Greenway while Miranda Gernander had a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Claire Vekich had a triple and scored two runs.
Gernander was dominant on the mound for Greenway as she hurled a three-hitter and allowed two unearned runs. She did not walk a batter and struck out one.
Coach Gernander said Rush City pitched a different pitcher from the one the Raiders saw in the regular season, and she added that Rush City jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
“But we came back as they walked two batters right off the bat and then Claire (Vekich) hit a triple to tie the game. Abby Gustason added a hit and we were up 4-2 after the first inning.”
Greenway 9
Esko 2
GRAND RAPIDS — Greenway advanced to the Final Four winner’s bracket with a 9-2 win over Esko.
Miranda Gernander once again was tough on the mound for the Raiders as she hurled a five-hitter, allowing two earned runs. She walked three and struck out one.
Abby Gustason had three hits and four RBIs for the Raiders while Hannah Anderson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Jadin Saville cracked a home run, scored two runs and drove in one and Gernander had a hit and scored a pair of runs.
Coach Gernander said Esko was missing a few players including its No. 1 pitcher in the game.
“We got hits when we needed them and that was fun to see,” said Gernander. “A ton of people turned out from the community and that was great. Esko made some errors out there and we capitalized on them and that was good.”
Section 7A Softball
Cherry 23
Deer River 0
ZIM — Cherry defeated the Deer River High School fastpitch softball team 23-0 in action June 1.
Hailey Greenly tossed four innings of no-hit ball, striking out 11 as the Tigers beat the Warriors in four innings Tuesday at McDavitt Park.
Faith Zganjar had three hits and five RBIs for Cherry. Lauren Staples and Bailey Kowarsch both hit doubles.
Deer River finishes with a 1-13 record.
MIB 7
N-K 1
MOUNTAIN IRON — The No. 2-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team didn’t take anything for granted Tuesday in their Section 7A playoff opener against visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Rangers defeated the Spartans 17-2 on May 5, but MI-B remained focused on the task at hand to score a 7-1 first round victory.
The Rangers rode a strong start and the arm of Cece Schneider to the tournament win.
While Schneider was keeping N-K off balance, the Rangers got their bats going in the home half of the first.
MI-B loaded up the bases and Sam Hoff got the Rangers on the scoreboard as she scored on a wild pitch. Paris Pontinen ended up drawing a walk before Desi Milton stole home to make it 2-0. MI-B added the final out of the inning on Alix Swanson’s infield out, which brought in another Ranger for a 3-0 lead after the first.
The Spartans were kept off the board again in the second and MI-B went to work with two outs in the bottom half of the frame. Sam Hoff smacked a triple to deep right field and Maleah Milton followed that up with an RBI double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Desi Milton proceeded to get her own triple to center field, which brought in Maleah Milton from second for a 5-0 lead after two innings complete.
N-K found a little offense of their own in the third as Kiara Clusiau drew a walk and Harmony Folstad singled to right field with two outs. With runners on first and third, Addy Gangl connected for an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-1.
Gangl came on to pitch for N-K and held the Rangers in check until the bottom of the sixth. MI-B was still leading 5-1 with Alix Swanson at the plate. Swanson was hit by a pitch and Isabella Ollila later connected for a single to right field. MI-B was able to add their sixth run as an errant N-K throw from the outfield back to first allowed one Ranger to come home.
Hoff knocked in the final run with an RBI single that made it 7-1 heading to the top of the seventh.
Asked about the early season loss, N-K head coach Maria Peluso said MI-B and the Spartans were two completely different teams. The Rangers had played 11 or 12 games already, while it was only the fourth contest for N-K due to having five starters on COVID-19 quarantine and some poor weather cancellations.
“We battled that all season, but we have our full squad here today and it’s a world of a difference. We battled through more than a team should. We made that progress and we improved. That’s what a coach can ask for.’’
Peluso agreed that the pitching change made a big difference for her squad.
“Kaydince (Thoennes), our first pitcher, she’s stepped up for us in more ways than we could ever ask her this season. She’s a gamer. We have her on that mound for a reason.’’
Gangl, meanwhile, “stepped in and came and saved the day for us. She limits those teams to routine plays. Good hitting teams like MI-B limited to routine plays and we have quick innings.’’
She added the future of Spartan softball is looking good with Addy and Kadence on the mound.
“We limited MI-B to very minimal hits compared to the hits they’ve had all season,’’ Peluso said. “So that’s one thing we’ll step away being proud of.’’
The N-K head coach also gave a shout out to her four seniors: Johnnie Waldvogel, Harmony Folstad, Kiara Clusiau and Emily Howard.
“The leadership in those four seniors. I’ve never seen anything like it. They’re what brought this team here today. I’m proud of them for it and I know they have good things in their future.’’
Golf
Section 7A Boys
BIWABIK — Hibbing’s Conner Willard will be the lone Iron Range representative at the Class AA state golf meet later this month after the Hibbing senior fired a two-day 158 to finish fourth at this year’s section tournament.
Willard fired an 81 on Tuesday and finished one stroke behind Marshall’s Noah Bender for third. Cloquet’s Sam Baker was the section champion, firing a 76 for a two-day 153. The Lumberjacks advanced to state as a team after shooting a two-day 640.
Along with Willard and the rest of the Lumberjacks, those qualifying for the state meet include Tucker D’Allaird and Noah Bender from Duluth Marshall, Nate Burke from Duluth Denfeld and Peyton Menzel from Hermantown.
Boys’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Scores (top team advances to state): 1, Cloquet, 640; 2, Duluth Marshall, 663; 3, Hermantown, 698; 4, International Falls, 719.
Individual results (state qualifiers): 1, Sam Baker, Clo, 153; 2, Tucker D’Allaird, DM, 153; 3, Noah Bender, DM, 157; 4, Conner Willard, Hibb, 158; 5, Karson Patten, Clo, 161; 6, Brayden Tyman, Clo, 162; 7T, Nate Burke, DD, 165; 7T, Peyton Menzel, Herm, 165; 7T, Trevor Steinert, Clo, 165; 10, Jacob Walsh, Clo, 166; 16T, Carson Young, Clo, 176.
Section 7A Girls Golf
BIWABIK — The Mesabi East girls’ golf team will be sending two golfers to the state meet this month in juniors Maggie Lamppa and Izzy DePew.
Lamppa finished the day in fifth place after firing a 96 for a two-day total of 188. DePew shot a 99 on Tuesday, putting her two day total at 197. The Giants as a team finished as Section 7AA runners-up with a two-day team score of 808. Hermantown won the girls team title with a 724.
Hermantown’s Izy Fairchild won the section title with a 170 overall. Hermantown advances to the state meet as a team and will be joined by the top five golfers not on their squad. Joining Lamppa and DePew at state along with the Hawks will be Nicholle Ramirez from Greenway/N-K, Maggie Roth from Rush City and Kelby Anderson from International Falls.
Girls’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Scores (top team advances to state): 1, Hermantown, 724; 2, Mesabi East, 808; 3, Mora, 882; 4, Rock Ridge, 897.
Individual results (state qualifiers): 1, Izy Fairchild, Herm, 170; 2, Callie Showalter, Herm, 172; 3, Nicholle Ramirez, GNK, 174; 4, Maggie Roth, RC, 187; 5, Maggie Lamppa, ME, 188; 6, Lydia Wiita, Herm, 189; 7, Nicole Nelson, Herm, 193; 8, Izzy DePew, ME, 197; 9, Kelby Anderson, IF, 199; 17, Olivia Martalock, Herm, 218; 31, Alexix Anderson, Herm, 241.
Softball
Section 5A
HCN 3
WHA 1
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team advanced to the semifinals of the Section 5A Softball Tournament with a 3-1 win over Walker/Hackensack/Akely.
Maycee Lathrop pitched the distance for the Storm and allowed just two hits while striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
Emma Finke had two hits for HCN.
WHA took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run but HCN scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning and Lathrop closed the game out.
HCN is now 13-6 for the season and it played Sebeka, the No. 1 West Subsection seed, in the semifinals on Friday.
