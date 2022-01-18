GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team displayed its depth on Jan. 15, during the Boys Section 6A True Team Meet which was conducted in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks also took first in the Iron Range Conference Meet which was conducted with results of the True Team Meet.
The Thunderhawks placed first with 549 points, tipping second place Rock Ridge which had 524. Hibbing was third with 470 followed by Mesabi East, 333, and Chisholm, 172.
Placing first for Grand Rapids were Aydin Aultman in diving (356.30 points); Grant Ewen in the 500-yard freestyle (5:33.37); and the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten and Grant Ewen (1:36.07).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie and Bolin (1:46.99); Silvis in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.49); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Reiten, Nik Casper, Silvis and Grant Ewen (3:41.01).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.18); Reiten in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.25); Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (59.39 seconds); and Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.30).
Section 6A True Team
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids 549; 2. Rock Ridge 524; 3. Hibbing 470; 4. Mesabi East 333; 5. Chisholm 172.
200 medley relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:44.65; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:46.99; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:47.63; 5. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:57.58; 8. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Zak Vidmar, Aaron McMullen, Seth Barton), 2:08.20.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:57.62; 2. Ben Philips, Hib, 1:58.61; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 2:00.18; 6. Nik Casper, GR, 2:07.81; 7. Eric Klous, GR, 2:11.38; 9. Graham Verke, GR, 2:13.95.
200 individual medley: 1, Aaron Hadrava, Hib, 2:15.44; 2. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:19.41; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:20.25; 7. William Skaudis, GR, 2:30.72; 8. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:33.43; 9. Seth Barton, GR, 2:39.84.
1 meter diving: 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 356.30; 2. Tyler Fosso, Hib, 312.90; 3. Gabe Aagnes, RR, 279.50; 6. David Aultman, GR, 203.20.
100 butterfly: 1, Ben Philips, Hib, 57.81; 2. Bodi George, RR, 58.65; 3. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 59.39; 6. William Skaudis, GR,1:04.10; 11. Seth Barton, GR, 1:11.45; 12. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:17.50.
100 freestyle: 1, Cooper Emerson, Hib, 48.97; 2. Leif Sundquist, RR, 54.00; 3. Carter Steele,ME, 54.15; 4. Sam Reiten, GR, 55.28; 5. Derek Bolin, GR, 55.53; 11. Christian Varin, GR, 1:04.51.
500 freestyle: 1, Grant Ewen, GR, 5:33.37; 2. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:34.08; 3. Alex Leete, ME, 5:49.34; 4. Graham Verke, GR, 6:11.20; 5. Joe Loney, GR, 6:11.32; 10. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:43.07.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen), 1:36.07; 2, Hibbing, 1:36.09; 3. Mesabi East, 1:36.16; 5. Grand Rapids (Seth Barton, Nathan Ewen, Perrin Lasky, William Skaudis), 1:49.95; 7. Grand Rapids (Xander Ogilvie, Aaron McMullen, Zak Vidmar, Christian Varin), 1:56.32; 9. Grand Rapids (Dayton Landey, Kasey Cowen, Andrew Kottke, Leif Wyland), 2:01.51.
100 backstroke: 1, Aaron Hadrava, Hib, 58.49; 2. Logan Schroeder, ME, 59.84; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:00.30; 7. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:06.80; 9.Eric Klous, GR, 1:08.84; 11. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:16.59.
100 breaststroke: 1, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:06.17; 2. Will Silvis, GR, 1:08.49; 3. Ben Riipinen, Hib, 1:10.08; 7. Seth Barton, GR, 1:16.60; 9. Zak Vidmar,GR, 1:18.19; 12. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:23.01.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge, 3:35.25; 2. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Nik Casper, Will Silvis, Grant Ewen), 3:41.01; 3. Mesabi East, 3:41.63; 7. Grand Rapids (Joe Loney, Perrin Lasky, Graham Verke, Eric Klous), 4:02.25; 8. Grand Rapids (Micah Lane, Dayton Landey, Nathan Ewen, Aaron McMullen), 4:27.35; 11. Grand Rapids (Sam Barton, Leif Gilman, Gunnar Larson, Leif Wyland), 4:41.52.
