Pictured are underclassmen on the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team. In the front row, from left, are Aydin Aultman, Dayton Landey, Nathan Ewen and Sam Barton. In the second row are Andrew Kottke, Leif Gilman and Seth Barton. In the third row are captains Isaac Palecek and Nik Casper.
GRAND RAPIDS — Nick Hansen takes over as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team this season, and he is excited about the team’s prospects.
“To me, taking this position is life-changing,” Hansen said. “I have wanted to get back into coaching for a long time. I was really busy with my YMCA career, but I made a career change last spring and I have a little more flexibility than I used to and when I heard of this opportunity coming up, I just couldn’t resist. I applied for the job and I was thrilled to be offered the job.”
Hansen said he was a late bloomer as a swimmer in high school, not starting in the sport until his sophomore year.
“I was the slowest guy on the team and I felt like I was going to drown in the first couple weeks of practice,” Hansen recalls. “But I worked my way up and by the time I was a senior I was a state qualifier and school record holder.
“I got such a self-esteem boost from that so I wanted to swim in college.”
Hansen decided to swim at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he said his collegiate career did not start in great fashion.
“Going to college, it was like starting over,” Hansen said. “I felt like I was a bother, just trying to survive that first year on the team. It actually didn’t work out for me and I ended up getting cut from the team because I wasn’t fast enough to make the roster.”
But Hansen did not let that stop him from achieving his goal to swim in college so he trained on his own at the local YMCA with its age-group team consisting of 12, 13 and 14-year-olds.
“Again, I worked my way up and when it was all said and done, I was a six-time NCAA All-American, 10-time conference champion and school record holder. I was driven, I was focused, I was very result-driven like if I wasn’t getting results I was not happy,” he said.
Hansen said he hopes pass down his knowledge to the Thunderhawk swimmers. He said he knows how to train the swimmers, and he added that he knows how to focus on the team members building positive relationships with each other, and he will try to allow the athletes to enjoy the training process.
“I want to give them the feeling of leaving them wanting more out of the sport,” said Hansen. “I have been working a lot with the upperclassmen to co-create a culture that is positive, nurturing, and encouraging sportsmanship. I am trying to go way beyond getting results and the guys really seem to be responding to it.”
The coach said the team has been doing well thus far this season, winning a five-team meet and being competitive with the top teams in the section.
The Thunderhawks boys team is extremely young this season with just one senior in record-breaking diver Aydin Aultman who is a captain along with Isaac Palecek and Nik Casper. Other athletes who are expected to contribute include Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Leif Wyland, Jake Brunn, Christian Varin, David Aultman, Sam Barton, Seth Barton, Nathan Ewen, Zak Vidmar and Graham Verke, among others.
“We just have a lot of depth,” Hansen explained. “We have some guys that can grab a first place here and there but we are really deep. The seventh and eighth grade crew that we have coming up is very talented and in a couple years they are going to be ranking pretty high in the conference.”
Hansen was asked what will be keys to a successful season for his squad and he said, “Lots of hard work; we are stressing the importance of technique as far as starts, turns and finishes. Internally, the guys and our coaching staff have a goal of our swimmers having the best starts and turns out of everybody in the conference and section. We want to be really smart with our underwater, our streamlines and our breakouts.
“We have very athletic guys but they just need to learn how to focus and to work on some of the finer details.”
Assisting Hansen in the coaching department are Paul Marchetti, Eric Rendall, and diving coach Michelle Nelson.
“I would say that this group is hard-working, they are engaged, they are responsible and I think they are all developing as leaders right now. They are all capable of leadership. I am working with the upperclassmen and coaches to try to bring that out.
“We have a lot of guys that are kind of reserved and stoic and they lead by example. We also have a few guys who are more outgoing and comfortable using their voices and know how to say the right thing at the right time.”
Hansen said he would like to see more people attend the Thunderhawk meets.
“We are hoping to build a reputation as a team and build participation,” said Hansen. “We are building a foundation for the long run and I would like to see more guys come out for the team.”
Hansen said the last home meet of the season is the conference championship meet on Feb. 2.
