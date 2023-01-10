s

Pictured are underclassmen on the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team. In the front row, from left, are Aydin Aultman, Dayton Landey, Nathan Ewen and Sam Barton. In the second row are Andrew Kottke, Leif Gilman and Seth Barton. In the third row are captains Isaac Palecek and Nik Casper.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Nick Hansen takes over as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team this season, and he is excited about the team’s prospects.

“To me, taking this position is life-changing,” Hansen said. “I have wanted to get back into coaching for a long time. I was really busy with my YMCA career, but I made a career change last spring and I have a little more flexibility than I used to and when I heard of this opportunity coming up, I just couldn’t resist. I applied for the job and I was thrilled to be offered the job.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments