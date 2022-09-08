s

Seniors on the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team this season include, from left, Ricco Rolle, Ian Andersen, Brok Derickson, Will Stanley, Trevor Snetsinger, Justyin Piekarski, Grant Chandler and Dylan Henrichsen.

 Photo by Christina Andersen

GRAND RAPIDS — After a banner season in 2021, which saw the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team advance to the semifinals of the Section 7AA tournament, the Thunderhawks are looking to take it even farther this season.

Nick Koerbitz, who is starting his sixth season as head coach of the boys soccer team, said last season went well for the Thunderhawks as they finished with an 11-3-4 record. They lost to Cloquet – the eventual section champion – in the semifinals of the section tournament.

