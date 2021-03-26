PRINCETON — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team made a run at the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAA, but the fifth-seeded Thunderhawks came up just short of upsetting Princeton in the semifinals of the section tournament Tuesday at Princeton.
The Thunderhawks trailed 33-29 at the half and stayed with the Tigers the entire second half. Unfortunately, Grand Rapids was unable to ultimately catch Princeton and the Tigers came away with a hard-fought 73-66 victory.
Grand Rapids head coach Scott Bachmann said he is proud of the way his team played in the semifinals.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” said Bachmann. “They played their hearts out and as a coach that’s all you ask of your kids, to go out and give it everything they have and they did that.”
Bachmann said the Thunderhawks handled Princeton’s pressure “pretty well,” and that they did a nice job of handling the Tigers’ full-court press for the first two-thirds of the game which was a key in keeping Grand Rapids close.
Haydn Stay led Princeton with 25 points with three 3-pointers and pulled down 10 rebounds while Callahan O’Neil finished with 15 points with three 3-point baskets. Cooper Nowak scored 14, Cooper Drews, 11, and Manny Flicek added five.
Austin Hanson had a big game for Grand Rapids as he finished with 31 points while connecting on five 3-pointers. Ty Pederson and Ethan Florek both scored 10 points while Trent Johnson had seven and Brady Bachmann added six.
“Austin was fantastic and it just wasn’t the points that he gave us which obviously we needed,” Bachmann said. “But he and our other guards did a really nice job of handling the pressure and taking care of the basketball. That was as important as anything else.”
Bachmann said he wishes that the team had more wins or advanced further in the playoffs during his first year as head coach of the Thunderhawks, but he said it was a good season for the Thunderhawks, who finish the season with an 8-11 record. Princeton is 18-2 entering the state tournament.
“It was a great year, great kids to work with and the coaches that I work with are fantastic,” the coach explained. “It was a good first year for me.”
Bachmann announced that Austin Hanson was named First Team All-Lake Superior Conference while Brady Bachmann and Ty Pederson received honorable mention.
GR 29 37 — 66
P 33 40 — 73
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 31, Chris Hoover 2, Brady Bachmann 6, Ethan Florek 10, Trent Johnson 7, Ty Pederson 10.
Princeton: Manny Flicek 5, Cooper Nowak 14, Haydn Stay 25, Callahan O’Neil 15, Michael Angstman 3, Cooper Drews 11.
Total Fouls: GR, 14; P, 11; Fouled Out: Florek; Free Throws: GR 4-8; P 5-11; 3-pointers: GR, Hanson 5, Johnson; P, Stay 3, O’Neil 3, Angstman.
