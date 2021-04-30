GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team ran away with the team title in a Lake Superior Conference triangular which was conducted Tuesday at Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks finished with 117 points to easily win the meet. Superior, Wis., was second with 54 while Duluth Marshall placed third with 13.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were senior Wade Brouse in the 100-meter dash (11.41 seconds) and the long jump (18-feet, 4.75-inches); senior Caden Hofstad in the 200-meter dash (25.63 seconds); senior Sam Stertz in the 400-meter dash (56.20 seconds) and the 1,600-meter run (4:40.79); junior Austin Hanson in the 800-meter run (2:08.33); senior Dane Kennedy in the 300-meter hurdles (46.63 seconds); sophomore Kaydin Metzgar in the triple jump (35-feet, 0.5-inches); and junior Jackson Weston in the shot put (46-feet, 5-inches) and discus (117-feet, 3-inches).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were senior Derek Erdman in the 100-meter dash (12.31 seconds); sophomore Ian Andersen in the 400-meter dash (57.91 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (5:00.57); senior Josh Timm in the 800-meter run (2:21.08); the 4 x 200-meter relay consisting of Hofstad, Borgman, Brouse and Bergman (1:38.14); the 4 x 400-meter relay comprised of Bergman, Borgman, Hanson and Brouse (3:46.47); the 4 x 800-meter relay made up of Stertz, Erdman, Hanson and Andersen(8:46.98); sophomore Adrian Hanson-Kassa in the 3,200-meter run (12:00.85); senior Dane Kennedy in the 110-meter hurdles (17.02 seconds); sophomore Wyatt Christensen in the 300-meter hurdles (49.37 seconds); junior Curtis Card in the high jump (5-feet, 2-inches); and senior Hunter Hillman in the shot put (44-2) and discus (109-10).
LSC Triangular
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 117; 2. Superior 54; 3. Duluth Marshall 13.
100 dash: 1. Wade Brouse, GR, 11.41; 2. Derek Erdman, GR, 12.31; 3. Risto Borgman, GR, 12.31; 4. Wesley Carlson, GR, 12.53; 6. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 12.81; 7. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12.91; 8. Aiden Chandler, GR, 12.94.
200 dash: 1. Caden Hofstad, GR, 25.63; 2. Wyatt Tischler, S, 25.73; 3. Oscar McNeill-Dingels, DM, 26.24; 4. Aiden Chandler, GR, 26.53; 5. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 27.13; 6. Sonder Aultman, GR, 27.23; 8. Mason Polister, GR, 27.95; 9. Jamin Froelich, GR, 27.95.
400 dash: 1. Sam Stertz, GR, 56.20; 2. Ian Andersen, GR, 57.91; 3. Aiden Chandler, GR, 58.25; 5. Mason Sovada, GR, 58.80.
800 run: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 2:08.33; 2. Josh Timm, GR, 2:21.08; 3. Henry Huber, S, 2:25.52; 4. Caleb Rychart, GR, 2:25.93; 5. Adrian Hanson-Kassa, GR, 2:27.93.
1,600 run: 1. Sam Stertz, GR, 4:40.79; 2. Ian Andersen, GR, 5:00.57; 3. Matej Cervenka, GR, 5:03.44; 5. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:22.48; 6. Adrian Hanson-Kassa, GR, 5:26.93; 7. Caleb Rychart, GR, 5:32.04; 8. Seth Barton, GR, 5:43.19.
3,200 run: 1. Shane Leask, S, 11:48.15; 2. Adrian Hanson-Kassa, GR, 12:00.85; 3. Josh Timm, GR, 12:04.31; 4. Caleb Rychart, GR, 12:17.64; 6. Seth Barton, GR, 14:26.86.
110 hurdles: 1. Isaac Domistrovich, S, 16.76; 2. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.02; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 18.64; 4. Wesley Carlson, GR, 19.47.
300 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 46.63; 2. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 49.37; 3. Aiden Pennington, S, 54.72.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Superior, 50.79; 2. Duluth Marshall, 57.50.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hofstad, Borgman, Brouse, Bergman), 2. Superior, 1:47.52.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Bergman, Borgman, Hanson, Brouse), 3:46.47; 2. Superior, 4:06.63.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Stertz, Erdman, Hanson, Andersen), 8:46.98; 2. Superior, 9:51.13; 3. Superior, 11:44.31.
High jump: 1. Jasper Timm, DM, 5-4; 2. Curtis Card, GR, 5-2; 3, Jacob Lind, S, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Henry Huber. S, 8-0; 2. Nam Nguyen, S, 8-0; 3. Kainebolisheh Ouwudiegwu, S, 8-0.
Triple jump: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 35-0.5; 2. Jasper Timm, DM, 34-6; 3. Wyatt Tuchler, S, 33-8.5
Long jump: 1. Wade Brouse, GR, 18-4.75; 2. Kainebolisheh Onwudiegwu, S, 17-8.5; 3. Nan Nguyen, S, 17-8; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 17-5.5; 6. Curtis Card, GR, 16-5.75; 7. Maxwell Bergman, GR, 15-6.5; 8. Jamin Froelich, GR, 15-00.25.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 46-05; 2. Hunter Hillman, GR, 44-02; 3. Connor Brainard, GR, 39-5.5; 4. Kale Florek, GR, 37-0; 5. Nathan Roberts, GR, 34-11; 6. Beau Linder, GR, 34-5; 8. Benjamin Harker, GR, 31-11.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 117-3; 2. Hunter Hillman, GR, 109-10; 3. Beau Linder, GR, 97-0; 4. Kale Florek, GR, 93-8; 6. Connor Brainard, GR, 79-3; 7. Nathan Roberts, GR, 75-9; 8. Benjamin Harker, GR, 74-1.
