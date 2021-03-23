CHISAGO LAKES — Defense has been the name of the game for the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team this season, and they played defense to near perfection Saturday in defeating Chisago Lakes 55-36 in Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal action at Chisago Lakes.
With the win, Grand Rapids played No. 1 seed Princeton in the semifinals on Tuesday. Results will be in the next edition of the Herald-Review.
On Saturday against Chisago Lakes, Grand Rapids took a narrow 16-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Thunderhawk offense then exploded in the second half as they outscored Chisago Lakes 39-24 in cruising to the quarterfinal win.
Austin Hanson drained four 3-pointers and scored 23 points as he was the big gun for the Thunderhawks. Trent Johnson scored nine, Brady Bachmann and Ty Pederson both scored seven, and Luke Roy added five.
Grand Rapids head coach Scott Bachmann said his team played well in the win. He said it was the Thunderhawks’ main goal to stop Chisago Lakes’ big man and not let him beat them.
“It was a great team defensive effort,” said Bachmann. “Ty Pederson and Luke Roy did a great job on their big man one-on-one, but the game plan was to collapse on him and make him kick it out.
“We got help from all over the place defensively.”
Andrew Koehler scored 11 points to pace Chisago Lakes. Noah Lasiuta scored nine and Reed Marquardt added eight.
Bachmann said the Thunderhawks struggled somewhat in the first half offensively.
“We probably could have put a few more points on the board in the first half, but still we were great defensively and not too bad offensively either.”
Bachmann said Princeton has an outstanding team and that the Thunderhawks must play at their best on Tuesday.
“Princeton is the No. 1 seed and they are a top 10 team in the state,” Bachmann explained. “They have lost only one game this year so it is going to be quite the challenge. If we can defend like we did on Saturday, I think we will give ourselves a chance.
“We are going to go in there and give it our best shot. We need to defend like crazy and we probably need a couple shots to fall and if that happens we will find ourselves in a game down there.”
Bachmann said a key for the Thunderhawks is getting defensive rebounds to limit second-shot opportunities for Princeton.
“Princeton has some guys who can shoot it pretty well and they have a couple of real quality offensive rebounders so we need to make sure we are cleaning up on the boards.”
Bachmann said the team members are happy to be able to play in the section semifinals.
“They are an excited bunch and deservedly so. They played a great ball game (against Chisago Lakes) but our work is not done yet. We are not the favorites necessarily but we came in with the idea we want get ourselves a section championship and that’s still our mind set.
GR 16 39 — 55
CL 12 24 — 36
Grand Rapids: Luke Roy 5, Ty Pederson 7, Chris Hoover 2, Brady Bachmann 7, Austin Hanson 23, Danny Markovich 2, Trent Johnson 9.
Chisago Lakes: Ryan Sanvik 3, Reed Marquardt 8, Nick Wasko 3, Owen Larsen 2, Noah Lasiuta 9, Andrew Koehler 11.
Three pointers: GR, Hanson 4, Bachmann, Johnson, Roy; CL, Sanvik, Marquardt, Wasko, Lasiuta 2, Koehler 2; Free throws: GR 10-of-17; CL, 7-of-14; Total fouls: GR, 15; CL, 15; Fouled out: Wasko.
