GRAND RAPIDS — Chadwick Persons takes over as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team this season and he hopes to continue making the program a success.
Persons said he is excited to be able to coach the Thunderhawks,
“I hope to continue the tradition,” Persons said. “This program has had a lot of success and great players that have come through. So, I want to try to continue that tradition of great teamwork, great defense, and following in the footsteps of Rod Eidelbes, Dan Elhard and Scott Bachmann.”
Persons played basketball in high school, but ran cross country in college. He was an assistant for the Thunderhawks girls basketball team for many years under coach Dave LaCoe, and in 2012 switched over to the Grand Rapids boys basketball team. Since 2012, he coached the ninth grade and junior varsity teams before being elevated to varsity assistant coach last season.
He said he wants a team that displays good character and realizes that there is more to life than just basketball.
“We learn from basketball and see how to overcome difficulties, and we also can celebrate the great wins too,” Persons explained. “We want to be a team that battles for each other with great effort, with encouragement. It is something we really want to instill. Your win is my win and my win is your win and we all win together when we are giving great effort and doing things well together.”
Last season was the first year after the graduation of John Sutherland who had provided the huge brunt of the scoring for Grand Rapids in the previous two seasons. While the Thunderhawks had good scorers last year, it was tough to replace the production of Sutherland. But Persons said things started picking up as the season progressed.
“I think at the end of the season Austin Hanson was the guy who did come around, especially in that Princeton playoff game,” Persons said. “He showed a lot of poise and was able to create his own shot and then get other people shots too. I think he is going to be a great focus for us as far as the scoring.
“But maybe some different movements on the offensive side will create opportunities for everyone to get some baskets.”
On the other hand, Grand Rapids’ defense was extremely tough last season which kept the team in most games. Persons said stressing defense has been a key for years in the Grand Rapids program.
“Grand Rapids is known for its man-to-man defense and I would like to keep that tradition going,” Persons said. “We had to play great defense last year because we didn’t have that great scorer, that one person who could score and get their shots. So, defense really kept us there.
“We will be fine this year and I expect we can continue to hold people down in the 40’s and score a little bit more than them to win the game.”
Besides Hanson, a senior guard, other players who are expected to make an impact for the Thunderhawks are senior Luke Roy, senior Ian Salmela, junior Ethan Florek, junior Danny Markovich, junior Caleb Rychart, and junior Kadin Metzgar.
Grand Rapids plays in Section 7AAA and Persons feels Hibbing, with Aiden McDonald, is a favorite. He also feels Cloquet, Hermantown and North Branch also will be tough in the section.
“I think Hibbing is probably the favorite because they won it last year,” Persons said. “For us, we need to continue to build together as a team. A lot of guys will be getting new minutes and experiencing that varsity court so building together as a team and stepping around that defensive side of the ball and making sure that we are committed there.
“I think once we build upon every day, get better every day at practice and at the end of the season we can see where we are at and how far we can go.”
In addition to Persons, other members of the Thunderhawk coaching staff include Zach Holsman, Derek Bauer, and Eric Anderson.
“From my experience of seeing the guys last year, they are a very enjoyable, very coachable team,” Persons explained. “They enjoy being around each other, there is a lot of laughter, there are a lot of things that go on that just make them fun guys to be around.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.