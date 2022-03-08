GRAND RAPIDS — While the regular season may not have gone as planned in his first season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team, Chadwick Persons is optimistic about his team’s play entering the Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Thunderhawks, 7-19 on the season, will be on the road in their quarterfinal game on Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. against the Cloquet Lumberjacks, 15-11 for the season. Grand Rapids played Cloquet twice this season, losing 89-56 on the road on Jan. 24, and then falling by a 70-52 score on Feb. 25, at home.
In another quarterfinal game on March 11, No. 3 seed Hermantown will play host to No. 6 seed Duluth Denfeld.
No. 1 seed Hibbing and No. 2 seed North Branch receive byes into the semifinals. The winner of the Grand Rapids/Cloquet game will play Hibbing on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at Hibbing, while the winner of the Hermantown/Duluth Denfeld game will face North Branch on the road.
The championship game is slated for Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Duluth East High School.
“The wins didn’t come like we wanted, but almost every game we felt like we were right there to give ourselves a shot for a win,” Persons said about the regular season.
Persons said Grand Rapids has not been a healthy team since just before Christmas and it remains that way entering the section tournament.
“It has been that way for the months of January and February and we have just found guys that can step in and battle for us,” Persons said.
Persons said Cloquet has a lot of weapons including Connor Barney who he said is a physical player who handles the ball well and can score from all over the floor.
“I think containing Connor Barney is going to be a big key for us,” Persons said. “But then we have to be able to contain the shooters that they put on the floor around him and be able to not just focus on one guy but focus on helping contain and then getting out to the next guy.”
Persons said a big key for Grand Rapids is being able to hit shots from the outside. The coach said outside shooting has been a little bit of a nemesis for the team this season.
“We look really good for three-quarters of a game where we are just primed and ready to go, and then all of a sudden we hit a dry spell for six minutes. So, somewhere in there we have to find a bucket and get ourselves back on track and not have those long six or eight possessions where we don’t score.
“As I look back at the season, if we take away some of those scoring lulls and I think our record is different.”
Persons said the top four seeds, – Hibbing, North Branch, Hermantown and Cloquet – are good teams. He added that any team can win the title if it plays well and consistent.
“I am excited to be part of these kids’ lives and be able to not only do basketball but do life with them,” Persons said. “We have had to face adversity whether it has been sickness or injuries. That’s life and how do we overcome? What’s the message to these guys?
“You just don’t give up, and instead you fight and you battle through and you try your hardest. Again, in trying your hardest you may not win, but you give yourself an opportunity to win.”
Persons said he has appreciated the support from the parents and the community this season.
“We look forward to making a run here this season starting on Friday,” Persons said.
