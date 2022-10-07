GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team improved to 6-0 for the season with a 49-28 victory over Duluth East in action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids on Friday.

The Thunderhawks forged out a 35-0 lead at the half and then had to withstand a four-touchdown effort by Greyhound running back Austan Orvedahl in the second half to hold on for the win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments