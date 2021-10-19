GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team recorded its third shutout at home in as many games on Friday night as it defeated Rock Ridge 42-0 in action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
“I think the kids really believe in what they are doing,” said Thunderhawk coach Greg Spahn. “We had a couple guys out and we had other kids step up. (Defensive coordinator) Coach Kinnunen and the job he does is phenomenal. We are in a position to be successful week in and week out because of the work he puts in and the work that coach Anderson and coach Gunderson and all the other guys do too.
“But it ultimately comes down to the kids executing and they did that.”
Grand Rapids rushed for 403 yards in the game as Rock Ridge found it difficult to slow the Thunderhawks down. The Thunderhawks threw for 31 yards in the contest.
In stark contrast, Rock Ridge picked up 103 yards on the ground and just 15 yards through the air. Jake Burress rushed for 66 yards in the game while Ryan Manninen ran for 53 yards.
The Thunderhawks got on the scoreboard first on their first drive, moving into the red zone on a long run by quarterback Ethan Florek. Florek finished off the drive with a one-yard plunge for the touchdown. Kaydin Metzgar booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks had an early 7-0 advantage.
Rock Ridge was able to move the ball on its first possession but the drive stalled in Grand Rapids territory with the Thunderhawks taking over on downs.
Rock Ridge’s defense forced Grand Rapids to punt on its next possession and the Wolverines’ Gavin Dahl had a nice punt return down to the Grand Rapids 18. Rock Ridge was able to drive inside the Grand Rapids10, but the Wolverines were forced to turn the ball over on downs again when quarterback Griffin Dosan was sacked at the Grand Rapids 15.
Florek wasted little time in giving Grand Rapids a two-touchdown lead when he broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run. With the extra point, the Thunderhawks led 14-0.
Then, on the ensuing kickoff, Rock Ridge fumbled on the return with the Thunderhawks’ Zach Engeldinger scooping it up and returning it 25 yards for a touchdown. The kick was no good but Grand Rapids led 20-0 late in the first half.
The Thunderhawks were able to score one more touchdown by half’s end as Jack Cleveland scored on a 43-yard run. The run for the two-point conversion was successful as Grand Rapids had a big 28-0 at the half.
There was no scoring in the third quarter. Cleveland scored on a three-yard run and Jake Troumbly reached the end zone on an 11-yard in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Spahn cited the line play of Beau Linder and J.D. Weston, and also the play of Aiden Chandler and Tanner Platt.
“It’s all those kids playing together and really playing for each other and it’s been fun to watch and gives us a lot of confidence going forward that we are going to be in every one of these things.”
Spahn said the string of plays to include the sack, the long Florek touchdown run and then the fumble return for a touchdown sealed the game.
“You don’t know when the big plays are going to come and you have to treat every snap like it is one of those game-changing plays,” Spahn explained.
GR vs. Duluth Denfeld
The Thunderhawks, 5-2, will meet Duluth Denfeld (0-7) on Wednesday in the regular season finale at Noble Hall Field at 7 p.m. Spahn said it is a must-win game for Grand Rapids in regards to receiving a high seed. If the Thunderhawks win, they will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed with Hermantown being the other. North Branch will have the top seed entering the playoffs. So, it appears that Grand Rapids will be at home or on the road against Hermantown in first-round action, depending on what happens on Wednesday.
“Year in and year out Denfeld has some really talented players,” said Spahn. “Their quarterback has a really good arm on him, they have a couple backs that are shifty and fast, and we have to be able to continue to do our job and really to play Grand Rapids football.
“That’s a challenge too because sometimes you look at records and things like that and we are very intentional in leaving the record out of it and focusing on our execution and our preparation, and during the game, on our play and let the chips fall.”
Grand Rapids 7 21 0 14—42
Duluth East 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Ethan Florek 1-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Florek 65-yard run (Metzgar kick)
GR-Zach Engeldinger 25-yard fumble return (Kick failed)
GR-Jack Cleveland 43-yard run (Run good)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
GR-Cleveland 2-yard run (Metzgar kick)
GR-Jake Troumbly 11-yard run (Metzgar kick)
