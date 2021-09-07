GRAND RAPIDS — A swarming defense plus a potent ground attack proved to be the formula for success for the Grand Rapids High School football team in its season and home opener Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawk defense allowed just one complete pass in the game to Mora and limited the Mustangs to 145 total yards in a dominant defensive effort as Grand Rapids came away with a 24-0 victory.
Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn said it was a good first game of the season for the Thunderhawks.
“The defense played extremely well and the kids really rallied,” said Spahn. “We have a couple guys out with some pretty unfortunate injuries with Andy Thomsen and Jake Smith – and a couple other guys couldn’t play – and our guys stepped up and played very well defensively and played very efficiently offensively.”
Both teams practiced extreme ball control in the first half as both teams put together good drives to run down the clock. The Thunderhawks took the opening kickoff and made it fruitful as junior speedster Owen Glenn broke free on a 27-yard scoring run. Glenn ran in the two-point conversion as Grand Rapids led 8-0 with 8:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Mora put together a nice drive on its first possession, using a big fourth-down play to move deep into Grand Rapids territory. However, the drive stalled at the Thunderhawk five yard line when a pass from quarterback Avery Nelson hit off the hands of a receiver and fell harmlessly into the end zone.
The drive ended with just seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Grand Rapids was able to add the lone touchdown of the second quarter when junior quarterback Ethan Florek found a streaking Glenn over the middle. Glenn took the pass and scooted 33 yards for the touchdown, and after a two-point conversion run by Jack Cleveland, Grand Rapids led 16-0.
“There’s going to be big things for Owen Glenn,” Spahn said. “He is a very skilled athlete, one that is starting to figure everything else out besides the athlete part of it. Owen did what we thought he would do; he came up big and made some incredible adjustments. I think big things are going to come from him.”
Neither team was able to score in the remainder of the second quarter as the Thunderhawks took the 16-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
There was just one touchdown in the second half and it came in the fourth quarter when Aiden Chandler broke free on a 40-yard scoring run. Cleveland bulled into the end zone for the two-point conversion as Grand Rapids increased its lead to 24-0.
Spahn said he was pleased with how clean a game the Thunderhawks played when talking about penalties, turnovers and mental errors, especially considering it was the first game of the season.
“We had a couple penalties that were just positional ones but other than that the kids performed,” the coach said. “They came out and executed like we had been doing it for three, four weeks and I was extremely happy with that. Usually you see some sloppiness – substitution errors and things like that – but we didn’t see any of that. So, it was kind of clean in all three phases and I think that is a testament to the kids and the attention they paid during the week. Hopefully we keep that rolling.”
Chandler finished with 87 yards rushing in the game while Cleveland rushed for 74. Glenn finished the evening with 58 yards on the ground.
“We feel pretty good about the first game; we feel we executed well and now the challenge is to make sure we sustain that focus and that level of execution,” the coach said.
Grand Rapids will play Hermantown on the road on Friday and Spahn said the Hawks are a team that traditionally is very good. Even though the Hawks lost their opener to Moose Lake-Willow River, Spahn said the Thunderhawks have their work cut out for them this week.
“We have to make sure we have four good days of practice and we are ready to go on Friday,” Spahn explained. “Hermantown’s quarterback is pretty good and their skill guys are really good. We have to be on our game.”
Spahn said Hermantown has all new starters on the line this season and he hopes to exploit that factor in Friday’s game. He said the Rapids line played well on both sides of the ball against Mora.
“Line play is going to be incredibly important,” said Spahn. “J.D. Weston had 11 pancakes and a couple tackles for losses, and he played out of this world. The other guys up front echoed that; senior Derek Bolin played extremely well, Beau Linder played well, Jace Dorr was making his first start at center and did well, Wyatt Christensen made his first start at tackle. They were all very fundamentally sound and for the most part assignment-sound and really I think that was the difference in the game.
“We were able to really dominate up front and that set the tone for the entire 48 minutes.”
Spahn was asked what will be the keys to success for the Thunderhawks against Hermantown and he said, “We have to hang onto the football, we have to tackle well and we have to be able to play Grand Rapids football which is to play physical and contain their skill guys. If we can do those things we will be right in it.”
Junior Ethan Florek played well at quarterback in his first start, especially after he became the starter on short notice due to Thomsen’s injury.
“Ethan is calm under pressure and he played very well,” said Spahn. “We were able to get the ball out on the perimeter more times this game than we have probably done in the last couple years and we ended up getting big plays out of that. He made good decisions, he provided leadership and he was a catalyst on both sides of the ball Friday night and I am incredibly proud of him.”
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 1-0 for the season.
Mora 0 0 0 0 —0
Grand Rapids 8 8 0 8 —24
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 27-yard run (Glenn run)
Second Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 33-yard pass from Ethan Florek (Jack Cleveland run)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
GR-Aiden Chandler 40-yard run (Cleveland run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.