GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team ended its regular season in a big way with a 42-6 thumping of Duluth Denfeld Wednesday night in action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The only negative thing that came out of the game for the Thunderhawks was the fact that they came a touchdown short of posting shutouts in all four of their home games of the season. But, as Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn said, there is no need to be greedy.
“The kids played well; I thought Denfeld had a good plan and we were able to adjust to some of that stuff,” said Spahn. “Like in every week, we had kids step up. Ethan Florek and Owen Glenn have been pretty consistent, Aiden Chandler played well and up front, Ben Harker stepped in for an injured Connor Brainard and really did a nice job. So, it was a nice win and it was nice to wrap up at 6-2 and now we look forward to playoffs.”
The game started out with a huge bang for Grand Rapids as the special teams produced a touchdown on the opening kickoff when sophomore Tanner Platt sprinted 70 yards for the touchdown. Kaydin Metzgar kicked the extra point and Grand Rapids had a very early 7-0 lead.
Grand Rapids increased its lead to two touchdowns early in the second quarter when Owen Glenn reached pay dirt on a 13-yard run. Metzgar’s extra point was good and the Thunderhawks led 14-0.
The Thunderhawks reached the end zone once again in the second quarter when quarterback Ethan Florek scored on a 15-yard jaunt. Metzgar was good with the extra point and Grand Rapids led 21-0 at the half.
The Thunderhawks added another Glenn touchdown in the third quarter, and the extra point was good as Grand Rapids was cruising with a 28-0 advantage.
Jack Cleveland scored on a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter as Rapids led 35-0 and put the game into running time in the fourth quarter.
Duluth Denfeld broke Grand Rapids’ attempt to post four shutouts at home when Wyatt Hindermann hit Liu Newland with a long touchdown pass.
The final points of the game came on a seven-yard run by Landon Grover of the Thunderhawks.
Grand Rapids rushed for 288 yards in the game led by Cleveland with 73 yards, Florek with 65, Glenn with 31 and Grover with 25.
Duluth Denfeld was limited to 116 yards rushing and 54 passing in the game.
With the win, Grand Rapids ends the regular season with a 6-2 mark.
“I would say that our regular season was a real success with all the things that we dealt with,” said Spahn. “We had challenges that nobody really anticipated. Going into the season, we thought COVID was behind us but it wasn’t. We had different challenges with injuries and everything else.
“But the story to it all is that the kids persevered. Everybody just kept fighting and any time you do that I think it is a success.”
Coming into the season, it was an unknown of how Grand Rapids would do after having to replace 19 starters from a senior-dominated 2020 team. Spahn said the success of this year speaks to the quality of the players in the Thunderhawk program.
Playoff scenario
Grand Rapids has the No. 3 seed in the Section 7AAAA Tournament and will have a bye in the first round. It will be on the road at Hermantown for a semifinal game on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. in Hermantown.
Duluth Denfeld 0 0 0 6—6
Grand Rapids 7 14 7 14—42
First Quarter
GR-Tanner Platt 70-yard kickoff return (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 13-yard run (Metzgar kick)
GR-Ethan Florek 15-yard run (Metzgar kick)
Third Quarter
GR-Glenn 2-yard run (Metzgar kick)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Cleveland 1-yard run (Metzgar kick)
DD-Liu Newland pass from Wyatt Hindermann (Run failed)
GR-Landon Grover 7-yard run (Metzgar kick)
