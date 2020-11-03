NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School football team improved to 4-0 on the season as it downed North Branch 28-16 in action Friday night in North Branch.
It was the first real test of the season for the Thunderhawks and they were able to come up with big plays when needed, according to Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn. He said North Branch always limits teams’ offensive opportunities by what the Vikings do offensively.
“I think we had 40 offensive plays and we are used to having anywhere from 60 to 80,” said Spahn. “So they played a really good game. We had a couple plays called back by penalties and things like that and we had the ball on the ground a couple of times and that hurt us too. But for the most part, the kids responded when they needed to and it was good to be in a game.
“I think they learned that it is OK to be in a tight spot and not everything is going to come easy. I think it is going to propel us to keep working and really have a check in what we do and how we prepare and hopefully elevate that.”
Grand Rapids used a bit of trickery to score on its first possession. The Thunderhawks lined up in punt formation on fourth down but a fake punt resulted in a 68-yard touchdown run by senior John Bonner. Nic Langlois booted the extra point and Grand Rapids had an early 7-0 advantage.
After a North Branch punt, the Thunderhawks drove for another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. The touchdown came on a one-yard plunge by senior quarterback Trent Johnson.
North Branch got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when it tackled a Thunderhawk in the end zone for a safety. Grand Rapids led 14-2 after the first quarter.
A fumble deep in its own territory helped North Branch pull to within 14-8 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Thauwald to Gavyn Jensen-Schneider.
Grand Rapids was able to put together a nice scoring drive late in the quarter capped off by a 22-yard touchdown scamper by Max Bergman. Langlois was good with the extra point as the Thunderhawks took a 21-8 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Grand Rapids’ Karter Olson intercepted a Thauwald pass on North Branch’s first drive of the second half but the Thunderhawks returned the favor as they lost a fumble with the Vikings recovering deep in Grand Rapids territory. Ashton Labelle bulled into the end zone from three yards out to make the Thunderhawks pay for the mistake. Thauwald ran in the two-point conversion as the Rapids lead was pared to 21-15 with under three minutes to play in the third quarter.
Grand Rapids went for it on a fourth and three situation but Bonner was stopped short of the first down as North Branch took over at the Thunderhawk 31-yard line. The Vikings drove deep into Grand Rapids territory before the Vikings returned the favor and fumbled with Grand Rapids recovering.
Grand Rapids then put together a nice drive but a dropped pass on fourth down caused the Thunderhawks to turn over the ball on downs at the Viking 20 yard line with 7:35 left in the game.
The Grand Rapids defense then came up big as North Branch went for a first down on a fourth and three play at its own 29 yard line but the run was stuffed and the Thunderhawks took over at the Viking 31 yard line.
Grand Rapids then punched in an insurance touchdown as Johnson found Bergman for an 18-yard touchdown pass as the Thunderhawks led 28-16.
Dane Kennedy picked off a North Branch pass late in the game to seal the victory.
The Thunderhawks unofficially picked up 244 yards rushing in the game led by Bonner with 111 yards on 10 carries and Johnson who picked up 59 yards on eight carries. Johnson completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.
The Grand Rapids defense allowed just 189 yards of total offense in the game.
Spahn praised the play of Bonner, Johnson and Bergman in the game.
“Speed kills and I am glad that we have some of it,” Spahn said. “I’m glad that we had different guys stepping up.”
Spahn also praised the Grand Rapids defense, saying it played close to phenomenal. He praised the play of junior linebacker Andy Thomsen, senior Dane Kennedy, and senior lineman Noah Schmoll.
“I was very pleased with how our defense played,” Spahn explained. “When you are playing a team like North Branch you have to be patient and you have to understand that they are going to get first downs. We just have to make sure that we keep them from scoring. Their two scoring drives came on short fields that we gave them and the defense rallied every time we needed them.
“I thought they played solid and their execution was good. I just continue to be proud of that unit.”
Versus Cloquet Friday
The Thunderhawks will play a good Cloquet team on the road Friday. The Lumberjacks are coming off a one-point loss to Hermantown, a team that Grand Rapids handled adeptly a couple weeks ago.
“I would imagine that this game will decide the district championship,” Spahn said about Friday’s game. “We have to continue our stellar defensive play and we have to limit turnovers on offense. I think if we do those two things we will be OK.
“It will be a test because Cloquet is good. They have a quarterback who is pretty shifty and who has a good arm. They have a couple running backs and they have a really good scheme. We have to be able to play our game and focus not on who we play but on how we play.
“It was good to be in a game Friday and hopefully we have another good one coming up this Friday.”
Grand Rapids 14 7 0 7—28
North Branch 2 6 8 0—16
First Quarter
GR-John Bonner 68-yard run (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-Trent Johnson 1-yard run (Langlois kick)
NB-GR tackled in end zone for safety
Second Quarter
NB-Gavyn Jensen-Schneider 15-yard pass from Andrew Thauwald (Run failed)
GR-Max Bergman 22-yard run (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
NB-Ashton Labelle 3-yard run (Thauwald run)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Bergman 18-yard pass from Johnson (Langlois kick)
