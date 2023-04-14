b

Seniors on the Grand Rapids High School baseball team this season are, from left, Myles Gunderson, David Wohlers and Kyle Henke.

GRAND RAPIDS — There is no doubt that the Grand Rapids High School baseball team will have a big target on its back during the 2023 season.

That’s because the Thunderhawks are the two-time defending champions in Section 7AAA this season and are coming off a fourth place finish in the state tournament, losing to the eventual state champion team.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments