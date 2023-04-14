GRAND RAPIDS — There is no doubt that the Grand Rapids High School baseball team will have a big target on its back during the 2023 season.
That’s because the Thunderhawks are the two-time defending champions in Section 7AAA this season and are coming off a fourth place finish in the state tournament, losing to the eventual state champion team.
Plus, Grand Rapids lost just three starters from last year’s team and it brings back a ton of players who have big-game experience either in high school baseball or in American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars baseball during the summer. The obvious strong point for the team is its pitching staff which is loaded with at least six pitchers who have experienced great success either last spring or last summer.
Bill Kinnunen, veteran head coach of the Thunderhawks, is beginning his 23rd season as head of the program. He served five years as an assistant coach under Bob Streetar before taking over the head duties.
“Last year went pretty good but we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Kinnunen said. “We finished fourth in the state; we won our first game of the state tournament but then we got beat 10-8 by the eventual state champions and we lost the third place game.
“So it was a good year. We got better as the year went along and we were playing our best by playoff time and that is what you want to do every year.”
The Thunderhawks lost nine players to graduation from last year’s team but just three starters including the All-Area Player of the Year in center fielder Ben Keske.
“We should be OK on the mound; we return all our top pitchers for the third straight year so we should be pretty solid on the mound. It’s the most depth we have had in many years around here pitching-wise.
“We have some holes to fill offensively; we have to find some guys who can swing the bat and we have to get out and see some live pitching and not in the cage. It makes a big difference when you get out of that little tunnel that we have been hitting in.
“Defensively, we have to find some outfielders that can catch fly balls because we have been in the parking lot the last three days now and we can’t catch a popup.”
The pitching staff is headed by seniors Myles Gunderson and Kyle Henke, two pitchers who are among the best in the state in any class. Plus they are supported by such hurlers as Dominic Broberg, Easton Sjostrand, Klous Jones, Caleb Gunderson, Kyler Miller, Gavin Moen and Nolan Svatos.
“Gunderson and Henke are probably two of the top pitchers in the state if Henke’s arm comes back which it looks like it is going to,” said Kinnunen referring to Henke who saw limited mound duty last season while he recovered from an injury. “Our top guy from the summer was Dominic Broberg who was 6-0 with a 1.60 earned run average in Legion ball. Left-hander Easton Sjostrand was outstanding at 6-2 with a 1.60 ERA while Kyler Miller is our hardest thrower.
“We are not too worried about games getting cancelled and backed up because of the pitching depth we have. Like I have been saying, we can play 20 games in two weeks and we would be competitive because of all the guys we can throw out on the mound.
“The problem is going to be making sure that everybody is healthy for the playoffs. That’s the big thing; if everybody is healthy we can make a good run again as long as we play defense and find a way to score some runs.”
David Wohlers, Jake Garski and Jones will share the catching duties this season while Myles Gunderson, Caleb Gunderson, Sjostrand, Henke and Miller will man the infield positions. Expecting to see time in the outfield include Svatos, Henke, Xander Sheiman, Devin Kinkel, and Sam Dick.
The Thunderhawks are ranked fifth in the state in the coaches’ preseason poll. In Section 7AAA this season, Kinnunen feels Hermantown will be good as it has 12 seniors. He said Hibbing and Cloquet will be improved while it is unknown what North Branch and Chisago Lakes have.
“The southern teams will be ahead of us early in the year as southern teams always are because they are already practicing outside,” the coach explained. “What can you do?”
When asked what will be keys to a successful season, Kinnunen said, “No. 1 is always pitching; that is the thing we always work on. Pitching makes up for a lot of other weaknesses. We are going to rely on our pitching and defense, hope we are in games and try to scratch out a couple runs any way we can, and stay healthy. That’s the other big thing.”
Assisting Kinnunen in the coaching department are grizzled veterans Greg Tulla and Scott McBride on the varsity while Jake Magner and Micah Hovet coach the junior varsity and another grizzled veteran, Jeff Magner, runs the middle school program and has for more than 30 years.
“This is a good group of kids, a good group of athletes and they work really hard and they want to get better every day,” Kinnunen said. “This is the group of kids that a few years ago won the state VFW tournament. They lost their first game and they had to win seven in a row to come back and win it. So, they are tournament-tested and they have had a lot of experience in high-pressure ball games. That’s always what we are looking for come playoff time.”
