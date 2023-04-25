GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team has got off to a rough start in the early going of the 2023 season.

The team has been hampered due to the inclement weather and saw its first outside action during the weekend and it showed. The Thunderhawks, ranked fifth in the state in Class AAA, lost all three games it played to start the season.


