GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team has got off to a rough start in the early going of the 2023 season.
The team has been hampered due to the inclement weather and saw its first outside action during the weekend and it showed. The Thunderhawks, ranked fifth in the state in Class AAA, lost all three games it played to start the season.
Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said it was a disappointing start for his team.
“We thought coming into the season that our strong points were our pitching and defense and that really let us down in these three ball games,” said Kinnunen. “Hopefully we can turn it around; we have time.
“We have been outside on a field two days and that was for three games and you could tell. That’s what you expect early in the season but the bar is awfully high for this group and we have a long way to go with not much time to get there. We need to right the ship quickly.”
Because of the weather and field conditions, Kinnunen said there will not be much practice time for his squad as games are made up.
Grand Rapids is 0-3 for the season and it is scheduled to play Duluth East in a 10 a.m. road game on Thursday, April 27, at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks are scheduled to have their home opener on Friday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m. versus Princeton. Kinnunen said the average date that the Thunderhawks are able to get on Bob Streetar Field is April 19, and he said he doesn’t know if the team will be able to play its opener.
“Hopefully by Tuesday, May 9, when are supposed to be home against Cloquet, we can play that game,” the manager explained.
Following are results of games:
Baseball
Eagan 5
Grand Rapids 2
EAGAN — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team lost its opening game of the season on April 22, falling on the road to Eagan by a 5-2 score.
Eagan led 2-0 after one inning, but Grand Rapids tallied a pair of runs in the top of the second to tie the game at 2-2. However, Eagan added one run in the bottom of the second and then scored two more in the fourth inning to take the win.
Myles Gunderson took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In his 3 2/3 innings of work, he allowed five runs – four of which were earned – while giving up three hits and walking eight and striking out five. Dominic Broberg came on in relief and pitched 1 1/3 innings yielding no runs on one hit and striking out one. Easton Sjostrand pitched one inning and gave up no runs while hitting a batter.
Gunderson and Nolan Svatos had the Grand Rapids hits in the contest and Broberg drove in a run.
GR 020 000 0 — 2 2 2
E 210 200 0 — 5 5 2
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (L), Dominic Broberg (4th), Easton Sjostrand (6th).
Baseball
Hermantown 8
Grand Rapids 3
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team lost to Hermantown by an 8-3 margin in play on April 24, in Superior, Wis.
Hermantown took a 1-0 advantage in the first inning, then scored two in the fourth to lead 3-0. The Hawks added another run in the fifth inning to lead 4-0, but the Thunderhawks battled back to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth to trail by just a run.
But Hermantown scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to lead 8-3, and the Hawks went on to the win.
Dominic Broberg started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing five runs, just two of which were earned, while giving up nine hits, walking one and striking out one. He hit one batter.
Easton Sjostrand pitched the sixth inning for the Thunderhawks and gave up three unearned runs while allowing just one hit. Gavin Moen pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walking one hitter.
Kyler Miller and Nolan Svatos had the Grand Rapids hits in the contest.
H 100 214 0 — 8 10 2
GR 000 030 0 — 3 2 5
Grand Rapids: Dominic Broberg (L), Easton Sjostrand (6th), Gavin Moen (7th).
Baseball
Superior 11
Grand Rapids 9
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team was defeated by Superior, Wis., by an 11-9 margin in play on April 24, in Superior.
Gavin Moen started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and took the loss. In his 1 1/3 innings he allowed four earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking six. Caleb Gunderson came on in relief and pitched two innings, allowing seven runs – six of which were earned – while allowing five hits and walking four. He struck out one.
Klous Jones pitched 1 2/3 innings and did not allow a run while striking out three and hitting a batter. Kyler Miller pitched the sixth inning allowing no runs while walking two.
Myles Gunderson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two for Grand Rapids while David Wohlers had a hit and drove in three. Also recording hits for the Thunderhawks were Nolan Svatos, Easton Sjostrand, Jones, Jake Garski, and Xander Sheiman.
GR — 9 8 2
S — 11 6 2
Grand Rapids: Gavin Moen (L), Caleb Gunderson (2nd), Klous Jones (4th), and Kyler Miller (6th).
