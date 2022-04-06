GRAND RAPIDS — When members of the Grand Rapids High School baseball team say they want to take it one step farther this season, they mean it.
That’s because the Thunderhawks advanced to the state Class AAA championship game last spring in a magical run that ended with a loss in that title game. So, when the goal is to take it another step, that step would be a state championship.
And, Grand Rapids will be loaded once again this year in an attempt to repeat as section champions and get to the state tournament once more.
“Last year was a fun year and the kids played really well come playoff time,” said veteran coach Bill Kinnunen. “We only graduated four seniors – three of them were starters – so we have a lot of experience coming back. It will take us awhile to get things together but hopefully by playoff time we are ready to play again.”
One point of strength for Grand Rapids this season is pitching as Myles Gunderson and Kyle Henke – both juniors this year and the top two pitchers for the Thunderhawks last season – return. However, Henke was injured during the hockey season so his status is uncertain as of now.
“Having those two guys back helps us tremendously,” Kinnunen explained. “They pitched in those big pressure situations last year. Kyle broke his collar bone in the section final hockey game and he has just started to practice. He will be healed up by playoff time and will be ready to go.
“Myles has picked up right where he left off with good movement and changing speeds already. So, we are OK with those two guys but we have to find more guys who can pitch in those high-pressure situations.
“We have some young guys who pitched in some big pressure situations last year in VFW. We lost in the first round of the state tournament and we had to win seven straight to win the state championship and we did it. So, we have some young kids that have handled that pressure and it will be interesting to see how they come along in the spring.”
With the graduation of Kodi Miller, catcher is a big spot to fill for Grand Rapids this season. Senior Walker Ritter, junior David Wohlers, and sophomore Jake Garski are battling for time there. At first base, Henke will probably see time along with Ethan Sjostrand and Nolan Svatos. Garett Drotts and Gunderson will see the bulk of the playing time at shortstop and second base while Kyler Miller – who is coming off an injury – also will see time there. Drotts, Gunderson and Miller – along with Tyler Norgard, Dominic Broberg and Andy Linder – will all see action at third base. Ben Keske, who signed a letter-of-intent to play at Iowa Central next season, will patrol center field. Dan Wohlers started in left field last year but is recovering from a broken wrist and will return in about six weeks. David Wohlers can also play the outfield along with Svatos and Henke.
“We are pretty deep – we are the deepest we have been in a long time,” Kinnunen explained. “That helps us.”
Like most springs, Kinnunen said it is doubtful his players will be able to catch fly balls outside before the team’s first game which is set for April 7, in Superior, Wis.
“Superior has been outside on their field already so it could be interesting,” Kinnunen said.
Grand Rapids is the defending Section 7AAA champion and getting there again won’t be easy, according to Kinnunen. He said Chisago Lakes and Hermantown will be two tough teams in the section this season.
“Last year was a whole different team that won the section,” the coach said. “We have different guys, different makeup and different leaders and we will have to play as well as last year’s team did at least to get to the section championship game.
“The difference this year is that we have a target on us because everybody sees what we did last year. They will be saving their best pitchers to face us and we will have to respond if we want to get back to state.
“But that’s the way we want it. We want to see the best people we can because you are going to see outstanding pitching the playoffs.”
It is no secret that Grand Rapids’ philosophy decades is to receive good pitching and good defense, and perform the fundamentals aptly.
“It’s always pitching and defense; you have to be able to play catch to play baseball for Grand Rapids,” Kinnunen said. “That means you have to pick up ground balls and be able to throw them and you have to be able to throw strikes. The more guys we have that can throw strikes, the better off we will be. We found out last year we have to put young guys in pressure situations before we put them out on Target Field because we don’t want to walk and bean 16 guys in a ball game.”
Assisting Kinnunen in the coaching department this season is grizzled veteran Greg Tulla, Dr. Scott McBride, Jake Magner, John Dunnick, and Jeff Magner.
Kinnunen said the team once again is comprised of good kids who work hard. He said the team members lift weights three days a week to ready themselves for the season.
“They show up every day, they have had a good attitude since day one,” Kinnunen said. “You know how monotonous and boring it can get doing the same fundamental drills every day inside, but they have stuck to it, they have worked hard and that’s all we can ask.”
