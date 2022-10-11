v

Pictured is the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AAA. Members of the team, coached by Bekah Sutherland, Angela Oelke, Chris Otto and Angela Zebro, members of the team include Olivia Mustar, Colby LaPlant, Lindsey Racine, Lilyana Petersen, Josie Hanttula, Haylee Finckbone, Kate Jamtgaard, Braya LaPlant, Annika Grose, Kyra Giffen, Camdyn Keagle and Peyton Skelly.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — After performing well and placing sixth out of 32 teams in the prestigious Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville last weekend, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team – ranked fifth in the state in Class AAA – is readying itself for the stretch run in its quest to repeat as section champion and play in the state tournament.

The Thunderhawks played two matches on Friday and three on Saturday. On Friday, they beat Maple Grove and Annandale, both matches going three games. On Saturday, Grand Rapids lost to Wayzata, beat Southwest Christian and then fell to Willmar.

