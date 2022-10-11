Pictured is the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AAA. Members of the team, coached by Bekah Sutherland, Angela Oelke, Chris Otto and Angela Zebro, members of the team include Olivia Mustar, Colby LaPlant, Lindsey Racine, Lilyana Petersen, Josie Hanttula, Haylee Finckbone, Kate Jamtgaard, Braya LaPlant, Annika Grose, Kyra Giffen, Camdyn Keagle and Peyton Skelly.
GRAND RAPIDS — After performing well and placing sixth out of 32 teams in the prestigious Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville last weekend, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team – ranked fifth in the state in Class AAA – is readying itself for the stretch run in its quest to repeat as section champion and play in the state tournament.
The Thunderhawks played two matches on Friday and three on Saturday. On Friday, they beat Maple Grove and Annandale, both matches going three games. On Saturday, Grand Rapids lost to Wayzata, beat Southwest Christian and then fell to Willmar.
“We did well,” said Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland. “There is no better prep for the playoffs. Out of the eight teams that made it to the top, six of them were ranked in the top 10 in their class. We were able to beat some of them.”
Grand Rapids is 21-4 on the season and with a senior-laden team, Sutherland said the obvious goal is to get back to the state tournament.
“I am telling them to work hard and put their shoulders back and have some confidence in themselves,” Sutherland explained.
Sutherland said there are plenty of great players on the Thunderhawk team, and they have been playing together for so long that the chemistry between the players is a huge strength for the team.
“They just love to play together,” said Sutherland. “I think it is important, and it definitely helps steady the roller coaster and not let you go way down and get mad at each other. We have level-headed and steady girls and that helps as well.”
While Kyra Giffen yields the big arm at the net for Grand Rapids, leading the Thunderhawks in kills, Sutherland said Grand Rapids is able to spread the offense out to get other players involved.
“We spread it out pretty good, I think,” the coach explained. “They are not always sure it is going to go to Kyra so they are not completely on her because we do have other players who can put the ball down.”
Junior Braya LaPlant, the versatile setter, can help in all facets of the game including going to the net to put down hard kills.
“That helps a lot because a lot of people will stay on her when she goes up,” said Sutherland.
Sutherland said serving is one of the most important parts of the game of volleyball and she said the Thunderhawks have performed well in that department this season.
“If we can outserve a team and make them not being in offense, we will be more successful and it will be easier for us,” Sutherland said. “If we were sending a bunch of free balls over as easy serves, then we will always have to be in defense right away which is harder.”
Other key players include the versatile Kate Jamtgaard who does everything for Grand Rapids, and libero Lindsey Racine, one of the top at her position around. A number of other players provide quality for the Thunderhawks.
“My expectation is for us to come out and play their game, no matter who we are playing,” Sutherland said. “I think that is our biggest challenge after the weekend tournament. We have three home games and we are playing teams that are not quite the caliber of the teams we were playing. We just have to make sure we are playing our game, though, no matter what.”
Sutherland said Hermantown, Cloquet and North Branch will be tough teams in the section tournament, but she said it again comes down to the Thunderhawks playing their own game.
“We just have to control what we can control on our side of the net, and that should take care of itself,” Sutherland said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.