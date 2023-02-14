z

Jordan Zubich of the Mt. Iron-Buhl girls basketball team will attend North Carolina to play basketball.

 photo by mark sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—For Jordan Zubich, the wait is over.

The Mountain Iron-Buhl standout stood in front of her friends, family and teammates on Sunday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl auditorium and verbally committed to play basketball for the University of North Carolina starting in the 2024-25 season.


Tags

