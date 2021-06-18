MANKATO — The quest for a state championship and an undefeated season for the Greenway High School fastpitch softball team came to an end on Tuesday in quarterfinal action at the Minnesota State Class AA Softball Tournament at Mankato.
The Raiders faced a tough Annandale squad which took an early lead and never relinquished it in coming away with a 10-2 victory.
With the loss, Greenway sees its season come to an end with a fine 25-1 record.
“It was just unfortunate that we had to go against Annandale which is just an incredible team,” said Greenway co-head coach Kerby Gernander. “It was the luck of the draw I guess, or the unluck of the draw. They came out on fire and our girls were just starstruck at the whole state tournament.
“Nothing against Annandale – they are a superb team – but our girls really didn’t give them our best game.”
Annandale scored three runs in the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. With one out, a runner reached first on a wild pitch after striking out and Josey Marquette followed with a home run. Emma Simon had a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Annandale added two more runs in the top of the second inning for a 5-0 lead. Kayla Wold had a RBI double in the inning while the other run scored on a Raider error.
Annandale added two more runs in the third inning for a 7-0 advantage. The runs came on just one hit as three errors hurt Greenway.
Annandale scored once more in the fourth inning for an 8-0 lead.
“I was hoping we could get that first run but it didn’t turn out that way,” Gernander explained. “They kept hammering away at the score and before we knew it it was almost out of reach. But we didn’t give up and we got a couple of hits at the end but it unfortunately just wasn’t enough. All the credit in the world to that Annandale team – they were just awesome.”
Greenway cut the lead to 8-2 with its only runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ava Johnson led off with a single and Abby Cline followed with a single. Lexi Hammer slapped a single through the left side to score Johnson. Claire Vekich then hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Cline with the second run of the inning.
Annandale added its final two runs in the seventh inning as Faith Simon had a RBI double and Paige Fasching added a RBI single.
Greenway could not rally in the seventh inning as its season came to an end.
Fasching pitched the distance for Annandale to pick up the win. She allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six.
Miranda Gernander was the losing pitcher for Greenway. In her seven innings of work, she allowed 10 runs – seven of which were earned – while giving up 14 hits. She walked two, struck out two and hit a batter.
Marquette had three hits with a double and a home run, scored two runs and drove in two more for Annandale. Groth had three hits and scored two runs while Simon had two hits, scored a run and drove in one. Josie Jerpseth and Fasching also added two hits.
Kennedy Hanson had two hits and a walk for Greenway while Hammer, Jaden Saville, Johnson and Cline all had one hit.
Gernander said the state tournament by the Raiders – the program’s second ever and the first since 1994 – should add some pep to the program.
“I think it gives them a little taste of what could come if they keep working hard,” Gernander said. “It is just a super experience for all of them – we carried a full load when we went down there because I wanted as many girls as possible to experience it because it will only help our program.
“It made them more aware that there is a lot of great softball out there. We have good softball here, but down south, man, it is something else.”
Greenway entered the state tournament at 25-0 before losing at state, but Gernander said it was an unforgettable season for all involved. She thanked the community for all the support given to the team.
“We went into the season not really knowing what was in store for us,” the coach said. “We knew we had a good team but as the season went on the chemistry got better and the success just grew.
“It was just a big ball rolling and it wasn’t stoppable, and it was such a pleasure to be part of. These girls are great teammates and they are more like sisters than teammates. They grew up together, they have been playing ball since they were 8 years old and it has just been an incredible thing to watch. I feel so blessed to call them my players, I am blessed to be their coach and it just has been an incredible year.”
A 322 100 2 — 10 14 0
G 000 002 0— 2 6 3
Annandale: Paige Fasching (W); Greenway: Miranda Gernander (L); 2B-Kayla Wold, Josey Marquette, Jennah Groth, Faith Simon; HR-Josey Marquette.
