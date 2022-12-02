COLERAINE—When Keith Young was a Park Ranger at Yellowstone National Park, his chief ranger wanted his rangers to become more involved with kids by either working or coaching them.
So Young started coaching in 1980’s, then in 1999, he was the junior high coach in Gardner, Mont., until he retired in 2015.
In the summer of 2018, Young moved to the Northland, and he spent three years in Hill City as the boys junior varsity coach.
When the Greenway High School girls basketball job opened after last year, Young applied, was hired at the end of October, and now, he’s at the helm of the Raiders for the 2022-23 season.
It’ll be a growing process for both Young and his team.
“It’s learning the kids because I’ve never seen them play before,” Young said. “We only have 13 girls out, so we’re basically 10 juniors, two sophomores and one freshman. We’re really young.”
Those juniors include Frankie Cuellar, Kacie Eiden, Klara Finke, Chloe Hansen, Lydia Johannesen, Layla Miskovich, Alyizzia Roy, Talia Seville, AnDeja Schad and Hannah Fawcett.
“We’re working on the fundamentals, any bad habits they have, and we’re correcting them,” Young said. “They have decent skill sets, and they have to be mentors to the younger girls.
“They have to help teach them the game. They have to be inspiring to help build this program.”
Emma Lane and Olivia Klamm are the two sophomores on the team, and Emma Vannet is the lone freshman.
“They have to play as a team, and have fun with it,” Young said. “I want them to have smiles on their faces, no matter what the score is.”
Offensively, Young doesn’t want any of his players to hesitate when it comes to shooting the ball, but one player might stand out this year.
“Frankie has a great jump shot,” Young said. “We have to get her to score, and if the others have open shots, they have to shoot them.”
Defensively, Young will primarily use man-to-man pressure.
“You have to learn man-to-man first,” Young said. “It’s harder to play a zone than man-to-man. Zone defenses take a lot more communication, dropping and rotating. If two people fail to communicate, it breaks down.”
Team chemistry will be crucial this season for the Raiders.
“How well they get along and play as a team will be important,” Young said. “I’m a high-energy person, so we’re going to try and build off of that. Hopefully, it wears off on them.
“It starts with the coach. I’ll try to stay as positive as I possibly can, and hopefully, the girls feed off of that.”
