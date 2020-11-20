GRAND RAPIDS — The Greenway High School volleyball team finished the pandemic-shortened season undefeated with a 3-0 victory over Grand Rapids Thursday evening in Coleraine.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24. With the win, Greenway finishes with a 12-0 mark for the season and a strong case for a mythical state championship.
Claire Vekich – an All-State player last season – finished a fine career with 17 kills and 20 digs for Greenway while Lexi Hammer finished with 15 digs and 32 set assists. Kaisa Reed had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks while Bri Miller recorded six kills, three ace serves and five blocks. Abby Gustason finished with eight kills and four blocks and Aubri Olson had two digs. Taylor Hocking recorded four digs while Ellie Vekich had 10 digs.
Claire Walsh also had a fine match for Grand Rapids as she had 17 kills five digs and one block. Eva Salmela recorded three digs while Kyra Giffin had seven kills and two digs. Hailey Gilbertson finished with two kills, three digs and one block and Kate Jamtgaard had three digs and one block. Kamryn Kleinfelter recorded eight kills, seven digs and one block while Lexi Lindgren had 17 digs. Lindsey Racine had one ace serve and 15 digs and Braya LaPlant finished with two kills, one ace serve, seven digs and 32 set assists.
Grand Rapids finishes the season with an 11-2 record.
Grand Rapids 3
Proctor 0
The Thunderhawks swept Proctor in three games in action Nov. 17, in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids won 3-0, 26-24, 25-10, 25-21.
Claire Walsh had 10 kills, four ace serves and 10 digs for the Thunderhawks while Braya LaPlant finished with two kills, six digs, four blocks and 25 set assists. Eva Salmela had four digs, Kyra Giffin four kills, two digs and one block, and Hailey Gilbertson recorded three kills, one ace serve, three digs and one block. Kate Jamtgaard was tough at the net with two kills and six blocks and Kamryn Kleinfelter had five kills and one dig. Lexi Lindgren finished with one ace serve and 13 digs and Lindsey Racine had one ace serve and four digs.
Deer River 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 1
EVELETH — The Golden Bears went toe to toe with Deer River Tuesday night, but they ultimately fell just short in a 3-1 (15-25, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25) loss to the visiting Warriors.
Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by Lauren Lautigar with 15 set assists and Joey Westby, who dug up 10 volleyballs. In the kills department, Emily Kemp netted 10, Afton Roberts had eight and Brooke Thyen put down seven.
The Golden Bears play at International Falls Thursday.
Northeast Range 3,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
BABBITT — Another big night from Hannah Reichensperger Tuesday led Northeast Range past Nashwauk-Keewatin, 3-1 (25-12, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22).
Reichensperger led the Nighthawks with 30 kills, 17 digs and two blocks, while Maizy Sundblad racked up 41 set assists. Danica Sundblad also added 12 digs, Natalie Nelmark chipped in with 11 kills and Audrey Anderson added 12 digs and five kills.
The Spartans were paced by Madi Owens with 5 kills and 3 set assists; Jazlyn Svaleson 9 kills and three ace serves; Sam Woodman with six kills, one block and two ace serves; Johnnie Waldvogel with five kills, one block and one ace serve; and Misty Bozich with 20 set assists and one ace serve.
Greenway 3
Esko 0
ESKO — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Esko in three games recently at Esko.
The Raiders won the match 3-0, 25-13, 25-19, 25-8.
Claire Vekich had 21 kills, 14 digs and one block for Greenway while Kaisa Reed recorded five kills and nine digs. Lexi Hammer finished with two kills, four ace serves and 32 set assists and Abby Gustason had three kills and three blocks. Bri Miller had three kills and three blocks while Emma Sutherland recorded two kills and three blocks. Ellie Vekich finished with seven digs and Taylor Hocking had four digs.
