GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and news concerning area athletic events:
Girls Basketball
Greenway 72
LFBF 44
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team downed Littlefork-Big Falls 72-44 in action at Coleraine recently.
Chloe Hansen scored 27 points to lead the Raiders. Jadin Saville scored 20 while Klara Finke scored eight, Nicholle Ramirez, six, and Kennedy Hanson added five.
Destiny Piekarski nailed three 3-pointers and scored 28 points for LFBF. Kayleigh Cassibo added 10.
With the win, Greenway improves to 10-7 for the season. The Raiders will conclude their regular season on Thursday, March 11, for a 7:15 p.m. road contest versus Ely.
With the loss, LFBF is 0-10 for the season.
LFBF 23 21 — 44
GWY 41 31 — 72
Littlefork-Big Falls: Kora Gustafson 6, Destiny Piekarski 28, Kayleigh Cassibo 10.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 5, Klara Finke 8, Nicholle Ramirez 6, Nadia Rajala 2, Chloe Hansen 27, Talia Saville 4, Jadin Saville 20.
Three pointers: LFBF, Piekarski 3; G, Hanson, Hansen, J. Saville; Free throws: LFBF N/A; G 5-of-7; Total fouls: LFBF, 8; G, 14; Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 79
Blackduck 59
BLACKDUCK — The Deer River High School boys basketball team won its 13th consecutive game as it downed Greenway 77-54 Wednesday in Deer River.
Mikhail Wakonabo scored 20 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had six steals to lead a balanced Warrior attack. Tait Kongsjord scored 19 points, recorded 14 boards and blocked four shots, Ty Morrison had 12 points, eight assists and six steals while Blake Fox had nine points and four steals. Samuel Rahier also scored nine points and Rhett Mundt added five.
Quinn McKeeman had 14 points, six seals and five assists for Blackduck while Owen Wilson also had 14 points. Ethan Merrill scored nine, Sawyer Nendick, eight, Kainen Arp, six, and Leo Kingbird added five.
With the win, Deer River is 15-2 for the season. It concluded the regular season on March 12, on the road against Eveleth-Gilbert.
Blackduck falls to 8-8.
DR — 79
B — 59
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 9, Blake Fox 9, Ethan Williams 4, Mikhail Wakonabo 20, Rhett Mundt 5, Fred Jackson 1, Tait Kongsjord 19, Ty Morrison 12.
Blackduck: Oliver Stroeing 3, Quinn McKeeman 14, Sawyer Nendick 8, Ethan Merrill 9, Leo Kingbird 5, Owen Wilson 14, Kainen Arp 6.
Three pointers: DR, Rahier, Fox, Wakonabo 2; B, McKeeman, Wilson 2; Free throws: DR 19-of-26; B 12-of-21; Total fouls: DR, 22; B, 17; Fouled out: Kongsjord.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 48
Virginia Area 27
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team defeated Virginia Area 48-27 in dual meet action Thursday.
Winning matches for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Phil Keenan, Zach Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Trevor Snetsinger, Brayden Jones, Matti Rajala
Grand Rapids 48, Virginia Area 27
106: Alex Lehman, GR, pinned Dutch Hedblom at 1:20.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned Asher Brenden at 1:55.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Warren Ritter at :48.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, def. Tanner Morlan, 6-3.
132: Phil Keenan, GR, def. Connor Morcom, V, 2-1.
138: Zach Wilke, GR, def. Gavin Benz, V, 2-0.
145: Damian Tapio, V, pinned Tim Jobe at 1:10.
152: Caydon Lehman, GR, def. Erik Sundquist, 2-0.
160: Trevor Snetsinger, GR, pinned Jacob Burress, V, at 2:19.
170: Brayden Jones, GR, pinned Gavin Flannigan at 1:44.
182: Miigwen Tuchel, V, pinned Weston Danielson at 1:43.
195: Matt Rajala, GR, pinned Zade Bennett, V, at 1:18.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Ruben Mammenga, V, at 4:19.
Hwt: Noah Brenden, GR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 4:40.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 0
Int’l Falls o
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — It was a battle of the goaltenders Thursday night in International Falls as the Greenway High School boys hockey team skated to a 0-0 tie with International Falls.
Bronco goaltender Mitchell Nemec was pummeled with 51 shots by Greenway but he was able to keep the puck out of the net for the tie.
Meanwhile, Nathan Jurgansen of the Raiders also was outstanding as he stopped all 27 shots he faced.
With the tie, Greenway is 7-7-3 for the season. It concludes its regular season on Saturday, March 13, when it faces Duluth Denfeld at 2:30 p.m. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center.
International Falls is 6-10-1 for the season.
GWY 0 0 0 0— 0
IF 0 0 0 0— 0
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 7-10-8-2—27; IF, Mitchell Nemec 14-16-17-4—51; Penalty minutes — G, 3-for-6 minutes; IF, 4-for-8 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.