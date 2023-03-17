v

Grand Rapids High School senior Lindsey Racine, above left, and junior Braya LaPlant are shown receiving their plaques for being named to the Minnesota Class AAA All-State Volleyball Team. The two Thunderhawks have been named the co-All-Iron Range Volleyball Players of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — It isn’t often when a high school volleyball team has one All-State player on its roster.

So, when Grand Rapids senior Lindsey Racine and Thunderhawk junior Braya LaPlant were named to the Minnesota Class AAA All-State Volleyball Team following the 2022 season, it was plain to see why Grand Rapids had dominated its section in recent years.


