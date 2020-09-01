GRAND RAPIDS — Melissa Rauzi enters her third season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team, and she is expecting a fine season from the defending section championship Thunderhawks team.
In 2019, Grand Rapids enjoyed a fine season as it claimed the section team championship in addition to qualifying a good number of swimmers to the state meet individually.
“We were section champs and we had multiple records broken,” said Rauzi about last season. “The girls were just positive and it was great to do so well. They are excited to be back here again and to even have a season this year. Overall, last year was just amazing.”
Many of the swimmers and divers who were part of the section championship team of a year ago return this fall which has Rauzi optimistic. However, with the pandemic wreaking havoc in sports worldwide, many things remain uncertain about the current season.
“It is looking a little different from what we thought,” the coach explained. “Without a section meet right now, without a state meet to work towards, right now (the girls) are working towards getting back into shape. Ultimately, they do want to see some of their names up on that record board.”
Rauzi was asked how she would be able to keep her student-athletes motivated if there are no section or state meets for them to look forward to, and she said, “We are a bonded team; these girls all care about each other. So, day one they were pushing each other in the pool, they were competing on day one in this pool. I think they are motivated, they are excited to get to have a season at all.
“That’s motivating in itself, I think.”
Rauzi said the Thunderhawks will not swim against the normal section teams it faces. Instead, they will compete in local meets against former traditional rivals such as Hibbing, Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld, and Virginia.
“We are excited to see some of these teams that used to be in our section,” Rauzi said. “They have some good swimmers. But the situation is day-by-day though, literally.”
Rauzi said she is excited for the seniors on the team this year, to include captain Elsa Viren, Jordyn Colter, captain Noelle Gunderson, Emma Hernesman and Kira Johnson.
“All of them had great seasons last year and this is their last year of high school and I want to make this a very positive, exciting year for them,” Rauzi explained.
Assisting Rauzi in the coaching department are Christa Berg, assistant varsity and junior varsity coach, Caleb Bissonette, techniques coach, and Sheri Schrock, diving coach.
“This group is going to be a lot of fun and they are going to work hard,” Rauzi said. “They are hard-working girls. We have had an amazing season already and it’s only day eight.”
